NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
Museum of Modern Art
As the career-spanning Johnnie To retrospective continues, a Samuel L. Jackson series includes Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, and Jungle Fever on 35mm.
BAM
A Duras-Akerman double bill plays Sunday.
Film at Lincoln Center
NYFF Revivals continues with films by Robert Bresson, Raymond Depardon, and Clive Barker, Compensation, and more.
Film Forum
A George Stevens retrospective begins; restorations of The Devil, Probably and Lancelot du lac continue; Shane screens on Sunday.
Anthology Film Archives
“Kill Yr Landlords” includes work by John Schlesinger, Hal Ashby, and Nikos Papatakis; films by Dovzhenko and Dreyer play in “Essential Cinema.”
Roxy Cinema
Apocalypse Now: Final Cut plays Friday.
Museum of the Moving Image
A Frank Oz retrospective begins; Burden of Dreams and Fitzcarraldo both screen.
Metrograph
Pulp Fiction, There Will Be Blood, The Flavor of Green Tea Over Rice, Lolita, and The Town show on 35mm; Japanese Soundtrack of Youth begins; In Her Skin, Rabbit on the Moon, and Under My Thumb continue.
IFC Center
A cyberpunk series continues; The Talented Mr. Ripley screens daily; the black-and-white restoration of Julian Schnabel’s Basquiat continues, as does a 40th-anniversary restoration of Paris, Texas; Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, The Warriors, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch play late.
DCTV
A Robert Richter retrospective begins with new restorations.