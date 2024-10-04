NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of Modern Art

As the career-spanning Johnnie To retrospective continues, a Samuel L. Jackson series includes Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, and Jungle Fever on 35mm.

BAM

A Duras-Akerman double bill plays Sunday.

Film at Lincoln Center

NYFF Revivals continues with films by Robert Bresson, Raymond Depardon, and Clive Barker, Compensation, and more.

Film Forum

A George Stevens retrospective begins; restorations of The Devil, Probably and Lancelot du lac continue; Shane screens on Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

“Kill Yr Landlords” includes work by John Schlesinger, Hal Ashby, and Nikos Papatakis; films by Dovzhenko and Dreyer play in “Essential Cinema.”

Roxy Cinema

Apocalypse Now: Final Cut plays Friday.

Museum of the Moving Image

A Frank Oz retrospective begins; Burden of Dreams and Fitzcarraldo both screen.

Metrograph

Pulp Fiction, There Will Be Blood, The Flavor of Green Tea Over Rice, Lolita, and The Town show on 35mm; Japanese Soundtrack of Youth begins; In Her Skin, Rabbit on the Moon, and Under My Thumb continue.

IFC Center

A cyberpunk series continues; The Talented Mr. Ripley screens daily; the black-and-white restoration of Julian Schnabel’s Basquiat continues, as does a 40th-anniversary restoration of Paris, Texas; Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, The Warriors, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch play late.

DCTV

A Robert Richter retrospective begins with new restorations.