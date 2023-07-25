On the heels of yesterday’s TIFF announcement, the first major fall festival of the season––Venice International Film Festival––is unveiling its lineup. Taking place August 30-September 9, the competition jury this year is chaired by Damien Chazelle.

Highlights include new films from David Fincher, Michael Mann, Wes Anderson, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Sofia Coppola, Bradley Cooper, Bertrand Bonello, Frederick Wiseman, Roman Polanski, William Friedkin, Ava DuVernay, Harmony Korine, Richard Linklater, Woody Allen, and more.

COMPETITION

Adagio; dir. Stefano Sollima

The Beast; dir. Bertrand Bonello

Io Capitano; dir. Matteo Garrone

Comandante; dir. Edoardo de Angelis

El Conde; dir. Pablo Larraín

Die Theorie von Allem; dir. Timm Kröger

Dogman; dir. Luc Besson

Enea; dir. Pietro Castellitto

Evil Does Not Exist; dir. Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Ferrari; dir. Michael Mann

Finalmente L’Alba; dir. Saverio Costanzo

Green Border; dir. Agnieszka Holland

Holly; dir. Fien Troch

Hors-Saison; dir. Stéphane Brizé

The Killer; dir. David Fincher

Lubo; dir. Giorgio Diritti

The Promised Land; dir. Nikolaj Arcel

Maestro; dir. Bradley Cooper

Memory; dir. Michel Franco

Origin; dir. Ava DuVernay

Poor Things; dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

Priscilla; dir. Sofia Coppola

Woman Of; dir. Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert

OUT OF COMPETITION

Fiction

Aggro Dr1ft; dir. Harmony Korine

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial; dir. William Friedkin

Coup de Chance, dir. Woody Allen

Daaaaaali!; dir. Quentin Dupieux

Hit Man; dir. Richard Linklater

L’ordine del Tempo; dir. Liliana Cavani

Making Of; dir. Cédric Kahn

The Penitent; dir. Luca Barbareschi

The Palace; dir. Roman Polanski

Society of the Snow; dir. J.A. Bayona

Snow Leopard. dir: Pema Tseden

Vivants; dir. Alix Delaporte

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, dir. Wes Anderson

Non-Fiction

Hollywoodgate, dir: Ibrahim Nash’at

Amor, dir: Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri

Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus, dir: Neo Sora

Frente a Guernica (Version Integrale), dirs: Yervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi

Enzo Jannacci Vengo Anch’io, dir: Giorgio Verdelli

Menus Plaisirs – Les Troisgros, dir: Frederick Wiseman

Series

D’Argent et de Sang (episodes 1-12), dirs: Xavier Giannoli, Frederic Planchon

I Know Your Soul (episodes 1&2), dirs: Alen Drljevic, Nermin Hamzagic

Shorts

Welcome to Paradise; dir. Leonardo Di Costanzo

Special Screening

La Parte del Leone: Una Storia della Mostra, dirs: Baptiste Etchegary, Guiseppe Bucchi

HORIZONS EXTRA

Bota Jone, dir: Luana Bajrami

Forever Forever, dir: Anna Buryachkova

The Rescue, dir: Daniela Goggi

In the Land of Saints and Sinners, dir: Robert Lorenz

Day of the Fight, dir: Jack Huston

Felicita, dir: Micaela Ramazzotti

Pet Shop Boys, dir: Olmo Schnabel

Stolen, dir: Karan Tejpal

L’Homme d’Argile, dir: Anais Tellenne

HORIZONS

A Cielo Abierto, dirs: Mariana Arriaga, Santiago Arriaga

El Paraiso, dir: Enrico Maria Artale

Behind the Mountains, dir: Mohamed Ben Attia

The Red Suitcase, dir: Fidel Devkota

Tatami, dirs: Guy Nattiv, Zar Amir Ebrahimi

Paradise Is Burning, dir: Mika Gustafson

The Featherweight, dir: Robert Kolodny

Invelle, dir: Simone Massi

Hesitation Wound, dir: Selman Nacar

Heartless, dirs: Nara Normande, Tiao

Una Sterminata Domenica, dir: Alain Perroni

City of Wind, dir: Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir

Explanation for Everything, dir: Gabor Reisz

Gasoline Rainbow, dirs: Bill Ross, Turner Ross

En Attendant la Nuit, dir: Céline Rouzet

Housekeeping for Beginners, dir: Goran Stolevski

Shadow of Fire, dir: Shinya Tsukamoto

Dormitory, dir: Nehir Tuna