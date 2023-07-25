On the heels of yesterday’s TIFF announcement, the first major fall festival of the season––Venice International Film Festival––is unveiling its lineup. Taking place August 30-September 9, the competition jury this year is chaired by Damien Chazelle.
Highlights include new films from David Fincher, Michael Mann, Wes Anderson, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Sofia Coppola, Bradley Cooper, Bertrand Bonello, Frederick Wiseman, Roman Polanski, William Friedkin, Ava DuVernay, Harmony Korine, Richard Linklater, Woody Allen, and more.
COMPETITION
Adagio; dir. Stefano Sollima
The Beast; dir. Bertrand Bonello
Io Capitano; dir. Matteo Garrone
Comandante; dir. Edoardo de Angelis
El Conde; dir. Pablo Larraín
Die Theorie von Allem; dir. Timm Kröger
Dogman; dir. Luc Besson
Enea; dir. Pietro Castellitto
Evil Does Not Exist; dir. Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Ferrari; dir. Michael Mann
Finalmente L’Alba; dir. Saverio Costanzo
Green Border; dir. Agnieszka Holland
Holly; dir. Fien Troch
Hors-Saison; dir. Stéphane Brizé
The Killer; dir. David Fincher
Lubo; dir. Giorgio Diritti
The Promised Land; dir. Nikolaj Arcel
Maestro; dir. Bradley Cooper
Memory; dir. Michel Franco
Origin; dir. Ava DuVernay
Poor Things; dir. Yorgos Lanthimos
Priscilla; dir. Sofia Coppola
Woman Of; dir. Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert
OUT OF COMPETITION
Fiction
Aggro Dr1ft; dir. Harmony Korine
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial; dir. William Friedkin
Coup de Chance, dir. Woody Allen
Daaaaaali!; dir. Quentin Dupieux
Hit Man; dir. Richard Linklater
L’ordine del Tempo; dir. Liliana Cavani
Making Of; dir. Cédric Kahn
The Penitent; dir. Luca Barbareschi
The Palace; dir. Roman Polanski
Society of the Snow; dir. J.A. Bayona
Snow Leopard. dir: Pema Tseden
Vivants; dir. Alix Delaporte
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, dir. Wes Anderson
Non-Fiction
Hollywoodgate, dir: Ibrahim Nash’at
Amor, dir: Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri
Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus, dir: Neo Sora
Frente a Guernica (Version Integrale), dirs: Yervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi
Enzo Jannacci Vengo Anch’io, dir: Giorgio Verdelli
Menus Plaisirs – Les Troisgros, dir: Frederick Wiseman
Series
D’Argent et de Sang (episodes 1-12), dirs: Xavier Giannoli, Frederic Planchon
I Know Your Soul (episodes 1&2), dirs: Alen Drljevic, Nermin Hamzagic
Shorts
Welcome to Paradise; dir. Leonardo Di Costanzo
Special Screening
La Parte del Leone: Una Storia della Mostra, dirs: Baptiste Etchegary, Guiseppe Bucchi
HORIZONS EXTRA
Bota Jone, dir: Luana Bajrami
Forever Forever, dir: Anna Buryachkova
The Rescue, dir: Daniela Goggi
In the Land of Saints and Sinners, dir: Robert Lorenz
Day of the Fight, dir: Jack Huston
Felicita, dir: Micaela Ramazzotti
Pet Shop Boys, dir: Olmo Schnabel
Stolen, dir: Karan Tejpal
L’Homme d’Argile, dir: Anais Tellenne
HORIZONS
A Cielo Abierto, dirs: Mariana Arriaga, Santiago Arriaga
El Paraiso, dir: Enrico Maria Artale
Behind the Mountains, dir: Mohamed Ben Attia
The Red Suitcase, dir: Fidel Devkota
Tatami, dirs: Guy Nattiv, Zar Amir Ebrahimi
Paradise Is Burning, dir: Mika Gustafson
The Featherweight, dir: Robert Kolodny
Invelle, dir: Simone Massi
Hesitation Wound, dir: Selman Nacar
Heartless, dirs: Nara Normande, Tiao
Una Sterminata Domenica, dir: Alain Perroni
City of Wind, dir: Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir
Explanation for Everything, dir: Gabor Reisz
Gasoline Rainbow, dirs: Bill Ross, Turner Ross
En Attendant la Nuit, dir: Céline Rouzet
Housekeeping for Beginners, dir: Goran Stolevski
Shadow of Fire, dir: Shinya Tsukamoto
Dormitory, dir: Nehir Tuna