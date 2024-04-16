With Cannes Film Festival kicking off in less than a month, one title that is sure to rile up the crowds is the Midnight screening selection of Soi Cheang’s Hong Kong martial arts actioner Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In. Led by the formidable action duo of Louis Koo and Sammo Hung, it’ll premiere in Hong Kong and China a bit prior, on May 1, and has been picked up by Well Go USA for a subsequent U.S. release. Ahead of the premieres, the first trailer has now arrived.

Set in the 1980s inside the Kowloon Walled City, “a dangerous Chinese enclave within British colonial Hong Kong,” the story “follows a troubled youth as he accidentally enters the Walled City, discovers order amidst the chaos, and gains life lessons as he gets closer to the denizens as they resist a villainous invasion.”

Check out the trailer and poster below.