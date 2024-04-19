NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Our House of Tolerance 35mm presentation returns on Friday, while a print of the James Dean-led Giant shows this Saturday alongside prints of Twilight and Half Baked; Decoder also screens.

Paris Theater

A 1984 retrospective brings Body Double and a 35mm print of Love Streams.

Japan Society

A two-title retrospective of the legendary Directors Company brings one of Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s best early films, Bumpkin Soup, and Sogo Ishii’s The Crazy Family.

Anthology Film Archives

“Essential Cinema” brings two early masterpieces by Ozu, while the Quebecois cinema retrospective has its final screenings on Friday; Roy Cohn/Jack Smith shows on Saturday and Sunday.

Film at Lincoln Center

Yi Yi and A Brighter Summer Day return.

Film Forum

As Le Samouraï plays in a new 4K restoration, an Alain Delon retrospective continues while a Ken Loach series starts.

BAM

A series of films from Pearl Bowser’s media collection play this weekend.

Museum of the Moving Image

“Persistent Visions” returns; Fargo screens on Saturday.

Metrograph

A complete retrospective of Lee Chang-dong continues.

IFC Center

Dawn of the Dead plays through the weekend while Ghosts of Mars (on 35mm) and John Waters’ Serial Mom and Polyester show late.