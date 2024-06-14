NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Paris Theater

Prints of Salò, Make Way for Tomorrow, The Turin Horse, There Will Be Blood, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, Au Hasard Balthazar, and Rome, Open City all screen for “Bleak Week.”

Film at Lincoln Center

Films by Minnelli, Bergman, Powell and Pressburger, Lubitsch, and more screen in an Annie Baker-curated series.

Anthology Film Archives

A five-film Aki Kaurismäki retrospective begins, while “Essential Cinema” brings von Stroheim’s Greed on Friday.

Film Forum

Vittorio De Sica’s Shoeshine begins playing in a new restoration, while films by Jim Jarmusch, George Miller, and more screen in “Out of the 80s“; Stormy Weather shows on Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

The Last of the Mohicans and The Bridges of Madison County play on 35mm as part of “See It Big at the ’90s Multiplex”; an Agnieszka Holland retrospective continues as two films by Manfred Kirchheimer play.

Roxy Cinema

Have a 2015 double-bill: Knight of Cups and a print of Mad Max: Fury Road screen on Saturday.

Metrograph

Films by Chabrol, Godard, and Varda play play in an mk2 retrospective; retrospectives of Bill Morrison and Tom Fleischman (featuring Something Wild and Nashville) begin; Friday and Sunday brings The Departed on 35mm; Euro-Heists and Modern Families continue.

IFC Center

A Woman Under the Influence and The Cook, the Thief, His Wife, & Her Lover continue; Terminator 2, Purple Rain, Total Recall, El Topo, and True Stories play late.

Museum of Modern Art

The films of Lynn Hershman Leeson play in a new retrospective.

BAM

Bitter Cane screens in a new restoration.