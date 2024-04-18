Among our most-anticipated premieres at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, now less than a month away, is Grand Tour, marking the return of Portuguese director Miguel Gomes (Tabu, Arabian Nights). Starring Gonçalo Waddington, Crista Alfaiate, Cláudio da Silva, and Lang Khê Tran, the 1917-set film follows a civil servant who flees from his fiancée, who subsequently attempts to track him down across Asia. Mixed in with this narrative is 16mm footage of contemporary Asia. Ahead of the Cannes premiere, the beautiful first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Rangoon, Burma, 1917. Edward, a civil servant for the British Empire, runs away from his fiancée Molly the day she arrives to get married. During his travels, however, panic gives way to melancholy. Contemplating the emptiness of his existence, the cowardly Edward wonders what has become of Molly… Determined to get married and amused by Edward’s move, Molly follows his trail on this Asian grand tour.”

Watch the first trailer below via Variety ahead of the premiere. It’s also been confirmed that Gomes will next embark on Savagery, set in Brazil.