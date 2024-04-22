MUBI’s May 2024 (streaming) lineup embraces their latest (theatrical) coup with a Radu Jude program. In addition to Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World arriving May 3, the Romanian director is highlighted with a six-film program launching on May 10. Lee Chang-dong and Bertrand Bonello are each given two-title highlights (Secret Sunshine and Burning for the former, House of Tolerance and Zombi Child for the latter). While most of us can’t be at Cannes (I guess that’s a pun), the festival’s greatest tradition, booing, is celebrated with Jodie Foster’s The Beaver, Nicolas Winding Refn’s Only God Forgives, and Olivier Dahan’s Grace of Monaco. Among new releases, Al Warren’s Dogleg and the Ross brothers’ Gasoline Rainbow are notable selections.

As Lee Chang-dong recently told us in an extended interview, “Experiences in my life are what shaped me as a filmmaker, as obvious as that sounds. My artistic taste was shaped by the mountains and fields of my childhood village, my old house, the alleyways of a post-war city in poverty, and the small rented room where my family lived together. My writing was shaped by the emotions––sadness, pain, frustration, love, dreams, hope––I exchanged with the people around me. Branching off from my taste, I was also influenced by the innumerous books and films that I consumed. These experiences would have created my own artistic sensor. The way in which the sensor works shows the characteristics of my films.”

May 1st

The Beaver directed by Jodie Foster | Le Booing: A Cannes Institution

Only God Forgives, directed by Nicolas Winding Refn | Le Booing: A Cannes Institution

Grace of Monaco, directed by Olivier Dahan | Le Booing: A Cannes Institution

Two Days, One Night, directed by Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne | Empathy and Realism

The Unknown Girl, directed by Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne | Empathy and Realism

Dogleg, directed by James Alexander Warren

House of Tolerance, directed by Bertrand Bonello

Zombi Child, directed by Bertrand Bonello

The Selfish Giant, directed by Cilo Barnard

The Innocents, directed by Eskil Vogt

Flight of the Red Balloon, directed by Hou Hsiao-hsien

Secret Sunshine, directed by Lee Chang-dong

Burning, directed by Lee Chang-dong



May 3rd

Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World, directed by Radu Jude | MUBI Releases



May 10th

The Tube with a Hat, directed by Radu Jude | Rules Don’t Apply: Shorts by Radu Jude

Shadow of a Cloud, directed by Radu Jude | Rules Don’t Apply: Shorts by Radu Jude

The Marshal’s Two Executions, directed by Radu Jude | Rules Don’t Apply: Shorts by Radu Jude

Caricaturana, directed by Radu Jude | Rules Don’t Apply: Shorts by Radu Jude

Plastic Semiotic, directed by Radu Jude | Rules Don’t Apply: Shorts by Radu Jude

The Potemkinists, directed by Radu Jude | Rules Don’t Apply: Shorts by Radu Jude



May 12th

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, directed by Anna Hints



May 14th

Lemon Tree, directed by Rachel Walden

Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry, directed by Elene Naveriani



May 31st

Gasoline Rainbow, directed by Bill Ross IV, Turner Ross IV | MUBI Releases