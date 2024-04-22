MUBI’s May 2024 (streaming) lineup embraces their latest (theatrical) coup with a Radu Jude program. In addition to Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World arriving May 3, the Romanian director is highlighted with a six-film program launching on May 10. Lee Chang-dong and Bertrand Bonello are each given two-title highlights (Secret Sunshine and Burning for the former, House of Tolerance and Zombi Child for the latter). While most of us can’t be at Cannes (I guess that’s a pun), the festival’s greatest tradition, booing, is celebrated with Jodie Foster’s The Beaver, Nicolas Winding Refn’s Only God Forgives, and Olivier Dahan’s Grace of Monaco. Among new releases, Al Warren’s Dogleg and the Ross brothers’ Gasoline Rainbow are notable selections.
As Lee Chang-dong recently told us in an extended interview, “Experiences in my life are what shaped me as a filmmaker, as obvious as that sounds. My artistic taste was shaped by the mountains and fields of my childhood village, my old house, the alleyways of a post-war city in poverty, and the small rented room where my family lived together. My writing was shaped by the emotions––sadness, pain, frustration, love, dreams, hope––I exchanged with the people around me. Branching off from my taste, I was also influenced by the innumerous books and films that I consumed. These experiences would have created my own artistic sensor. The way in which the sensor works shows the characteristics of my films.”
May 1st
The Beaver directed by Jodie Foster | Le Booing: A Cannes Institution
Only God Forgives, directed by Nicolas Winding Refn | Le Booing: A Cannes Institution
Grace of Monaco, directed by Olivier Dahan | Le Booing: A Cannes Institution
Two Days, One Night, directed by Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne | Empathy and Realism
The Unknown Girl, directed by Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne | Empathy and Realism
Dogleg, directed by James Alexander Warren
House of Tolerance, directed by Bertrand Bonello
Zombi Child, directed by Bertrand Bonello
The Selfish Giant, directed by Cilo Barnard
The Innocents, directed by Eskil Vogt
Flight of the Red Balloon, directed by Hou Hsiao-hsien
Secret Sunshine, directed by Lee Chang-dong
Burning, directed by Lee Chang-dong
May 3rd
Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World, directed by Radu Jude | MUBI Releases
May 10th
The Tube with a Hat, directed by Radu Jude | Rules Don’t Apply: Shorts by Radu Jude
Shadow of a Cloud, directed by Radu Jude | Rules Don’t Apply: Shorts by Radu Jude
The Marshal’s Two Executions, directed by Radu Jude | Rules Don’t Apply: Shorts by Radu Jude
Caricaturana, directed by Radu Jude | Rules Don’t Apply: Shorts by Radu Jude
Plastic Semiotic, directed by Radu Jude | Rules Don’t Apply: Shorts by Radu Jude
The Potemkinists, directed by Radu Jude | Rules Don’t Apply: Shorts by Radu Jude
May 12th
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, directed by Anna Hints
May 14th
Lemon Tree, directed by Rachel Walden
Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry, directed by Elene Naveriani
May 31st
Gasoline Rainbow, directed by Bill Ross IV, Turner Ross IV | MUBI Releases