The 49th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival have unveiled their lineup of 63 films from the Gala and Special Presentations programs. Notable titles include the world premieres of Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths and The Last Showgirl, the North American premieres of Athina Rachel Tsangari’s Harvest and Justin Kurzel’s The Order, the Canadian premiere of Joshua Oppenheimer’s The End, along with many favorites from this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Check out the lineup below.

Galas 2024 (in alphabetical order)

*Previously announced

Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe Cosima Spender | UK

World Premiere



Better Man Michael Gracey | USA

Canadian Premiere



Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight Embeth Davidtz | South Africa

Canadian Premiere

Sales Title



*Eden Ron Howard | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title



*Elton John: Never Too Late R.J. Cutler, David Furnish | USA

World Premiere



*Harbin Woo Min-ho | South Korea

World Premiere



Meet the Barbarians Julie Delpy | France

International Premiere

Sales Title

*Nutcrackers David Gordon Green | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title



Oh, Canada Paul Schrader | USA

North American Premiere

Sales Title



Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Thom Zimny | USA

World Premiere



*Superboys of Malegaon Reema Kagti | India

World Premiere

*The Deb Rebel Wilson | Australia

World Premiere

Sales Title

The Friend Scott McGehee, David Siegel | USA

International Premiere

Sales Title

The Penguin Lessons Peter Cattaneo | Spain/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title



The Return Uberto Pasolini | Italy/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title



The Shrouds David Cronenberg | Canada/France

North American Premiere

Sales Title



*The Wild Robot Chris Sanders | USA

World Premiere



Unstoppable William Goldenberg | USA

World Premiere



Will & Harper Josh Greenbaum | USA

International Premiere

Special Presentations 2024 (in alphabetical order)

*Previously announced

40 Acres R.T. Thorne | Canada

World Premiere



All of You William Bridges | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title



All We Imagine as Light Payal Kapadia | France/India/Netherlands/Luxembourg

Canadian Premiere



Anora Sean Baker | USA

Canadian Premiere

Bird Andrea Arnold | United Kingdom

North American Premiere



Bring Them Down Christopher Andrews | Ireland/Belgium

World Premiere



Can I Get A Witness? Ann Marie Fleming | Canada

World Premiere



Carnival is Over Fernando Coimbra | Brazil/Portugal

World Premiere

Sales Title



Caught by the Tides Jia Zhang-Ke | China

North American Premiere



Conclave Edward Berger | USA/United Kingdom

International Premiere



Emilia Pérez Jacques Audiard | France/USA/Mexico

Canadian Premiere



Hard Truths Mike Leigh | United Kingdom/Spain

World Premiere



Harvest Athina Rachel Tsangari | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

Sales Title



Heretic Scott Beck, Bryan Woods | Canada

World Premiere

I’m Still Here Walter Salles | Brazil/France

North American Premiere

I, the Executioner Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea

North American Premiere



*K-Pops Anderson .Paak | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title



Love in the Big City E.oni | South Korea

World Premiere

Sales Title



Millers in Marriage Edward Burns | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

Misericordia Alain Guiraudie | Spain/Portugal/France

Canadian Premiere



*Nightbitch Marielle Heller | USA

World Premiere



On Becoming a Guinea Fowl Rungano Nyoni | Zambia/United Kingdom/Ireland

North American Premiere



Piece by Piece Morgan Neville | USA

International Premiere

Quisling – The Final Days Erik Poppe | Norway

International Premiere

Sales Title



Relay David Mackenzie | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

*Rez Ball Sydney Freeland | USA

World Premiere



Riff Raff Dito Montiel | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

Rumours Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson | Canada/Germany

North American Premiere



Sharp Corner Jason Buxton | Canada/Ireland

World Premiere

Sales Title



*Shepherds Sophie Deraspe | Canada/France

World Premiere

Sales Title



Sketch Seth Worley | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title



The Assessment Fleur Fortuné | United Kingdom/Germany/USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

The Cut Sean Ellis | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title



The End Joshua Oppenheimer | Denmark/UK

Canadian Premiere

The Fire Inside Rachel Morrison | USA

World Premiere

The Girl with the Needle Magnus von Horn | Denmark/Poland/Sweden

North American Premiere

The Last Showgirl Gia Coppola | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title



*The Life of Chuck Mike Flanagan | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title



The Order Justin Kurzel | Canada/USA

North American Premiere

The Piano Lesson Malcolm Washington | USA

International Premiere

*We Live in Time John Crowley | United Kingdom/France

World Premiere



Went Up the Hill Samuel Van Grinsven | New Zealand/Australia

World Premiere

Sales Title



Without Blood Angelina Jolie | USA/Italy

World Premiere

Sales Title



Young Werther José Avelino Gilles Corbett Lourenço | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title