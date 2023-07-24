After unveiling a few titles, the Toronto International Film Festival has now dropped the initial 60 films taking part in their Galas and Special Presentations line-up when the festival takes place from September 7-17.

Highlights include Bertrand Bonello’s The Beast, Richard Linklater’s Hit Man, Lukas Moodysson’s Together 99, Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, Michel Franco’s Memory, Kitty Green’s The Royal Hotel, Christos Nikou’s Fingernails, and Ethan Hawke’s Wildcat.

The festival will also feature a number of acclaimed films from earlier this year, including Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winner Anatomy of a Fall, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster, Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera, Catherine Breillat’s Last Summer, Chloe Dumont’s Fair Play, John Carney’s Flora and Son, and Marco Bellocchio’s Kidnapped, and more.

GALA PRESENTATIONS 2023
Concrete Utopia Um Tae-Hwa | South Korea
North American Premiere
Dumb Money Craig Gillespie | USA
World Premiere

Fair Play Chloe Domont | USA
International Premiere

Flora and Son John Carney | Ireland/USA
Canadian Premiere

Hate to Love: Nickelback Leigh Brooks | Canada
World Premiere
Lee Ellen Kuras | United Kingdom
World Premiere
*Next Goal Wins Taika Waititi | USA
World Premiere

NYAD Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA
International Premiere

Punjab ’95 Honey Trehan | India
World Premiere
Solo Sophie Dupuis | Canada
World Premiere
The End We Start From Mahalia Belo | United Kingdom
World Premiere
The Movie Emperor Ning Hao | China
World Premiere
The New Boy Warwick Thornton | Australia 
North American Premiere
The Royal Hotel Kitty Green | Australia/United Kingdom
Canadian Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2023
A Difficult Year Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache | France
International Premiere
A Normal Family Hur Jin-ho | South Korea
World Premiere
American Fiction Cord Jefferson | USA
World Premiere

Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet | France
Canadian Premiere

Close to You Dominic Savage | Canada/United Kingdom
World Premiere
Days of Happiness Chloé Robichaud | Canada
World Premiere
El Rapto Daniela Goggi | Argentina
North American Premiere
Ezra Tony Goldwyn | USA
World Premiere
Fingernails Christos Nikou | USA
International Premiere

Four Daughters Kaouther Ben Hania | France/Tunisia/Germany/Saudi Arabia
North American Premiere
His Three Daughters Azazel Jacobs | USA
World Premiere
Hit Man Richard Linklater | USA
North American Premiere
In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon Alex Gibney | USA
World Premiere
Kidnapped Marco Bellocchio | Italy/France/Germany
North American Premiere

Knox Goes Away Michael Keaton | USA
World Premiere
La Chimera Alice Rohrwacher | Italy/France/Switzerland
North American Premiere

Last Summer Catherine Breillat | France
North American Premiere

*Les Indésirables Ladj Ly | France
World Premiere
Memory Michel Franco | USA/Mexico
North American Premiere
Monster Kore-eda Hirokazu | Japan
North American Premiere

Mother Couch Niclas Larsson | USA
World Premiere

North Star Kristin Scott Thomas | United Kingdom
World Premiere
One Life James Hawes | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Pain Hustlers David Yates | USA
World Premiere

Poolman Chris Pine | USA
World Premiere 
Reptile Grant Singer | USA
World Premiere

Rustin George C. Wolfe | USA
International Premiere

*Seven Veils Atom Egoyan | Canada
World Premiere
Shoshana Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom/Italy
World Premiere
Sing Sing Greg Kwedar | USA
World Premiere
Smugglers Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea
North American Premiere
Swan Song Chelsea McMullan | Canada
World Premiere
The Beast Bertrand Bonello | France/Canada
North American Premiere
The Burial Maggie Betts | USA
World Premiere

The Convert Lee Tamahori | Australia/New Zealand
World Premiere
The Critic Anand Tucker | United Kingdom
World Premiere
The Dead Don’t Hurt Viggo Mortensen | Mexico/Canada/Denmark
World Premiere
The Holdovers Alexander Payne | USA
International Premiere 

The Peasants DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman | Poland/Serbia/Lithuania
World Premiere
The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer | United Kingdom/Poland/USA
Canadian Premiere

Together 99 Lukas Moodysson | Sweden/Denmark
World Premiere 

Unicorns Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd | United Kingdom/USA/Sweden
World Premiere
Uproar Paul Middleditch, Hamish Bennett | New Zealand
World Premiere
Wicked Little Letters Thea Sharrock | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Wildcat Ethan Hawke | USA
International Premiere
Woman of the Hour Anna Kendrick | USA
World Premiere
