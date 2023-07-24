After unveiling a few titles, the Toronto International Film Festival has now dropped the initial 60 films taking part in their Galas and Special Presentations line-up when the festival takes place from September 7-17.

Highlights include Bertrand Bonello’s The Beast, Richard Linklater’s Hit Man, Lukas Moodysson’s Together 99, Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, Michel Franco’s Memory, Kitty Green’s The Royal Hotel, Christos Nikou’s Fingernails, and Ethan Hawke’s Wildcat.

The festival will also feature a number of acclaimed films from earlier this year, including Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winner Anatomy of a Fall, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster, Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera, Catherine Breillat’s Last Summer, Chloe Dumont’s Fair Play, John Carney’s Flora and Son, and Marco Bellocchio’s Kidnapped, and more.

See the lineup below.

GALA PRESENTATIONS 2023

*Previously announced

Concrete Utopia Um Tae-Hwa | South Korea

North American Premiere

Sales Title – North America Rights Available

Dumb Money Craig Gillespie | USA

World Premiere

Fair Play Chloe Domont | USA

International Premiere

Flora and Son John Carney | Ireland/USA

Canadian Premiere

Hate to Love: Nickelback Leigh Brooks | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

Lee Ellen Kuras | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

*Next Goal Wins Taika Waititi | USA

World Premiere

NYAD Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA

International Premiere

Punjab ’95 Honey Trehan | India

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

Solo Sophie Dupuis | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

The End We Start From Mahalia Belo | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

The Movie Emperor Ning Hao | China

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

The New Boy Warwick Thornton | Australia

North American Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

The Royal Hotel Kitty Green | Australia/United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2023

*Previously announced

A Difficult Year Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache | France

International Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

A Normal Family Hur Jin-ho | South Korea

World Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

American Fiction Cord Jefferson | USA

World Premiere

Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet | France

Canadian Premiere

Close to You Dominic Savage | Canada/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

Days of Happiness Chloé Robichaud | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

El Rapto Daniela Goggi | Argentina

North American Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

Ezra Tony Goldwyn | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

Fingernails Christos Nikou | USA

International Premiere

Four Daughters Kaouther Ben Hania | France/Tunisia/Germany/Saudi Arabia

North American Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available

His Three Daughters Azazel Jacobs | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

Hit Man Richard Linklater | USA

North American Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon Alex Gibney | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

Kidnapped Marco Bellocchio | Italy/France/Germany

North American Premiere

Knox Goes Away Michael Keaton | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

La Chimera Alice Rohrwacher | Italy/France/Switzerland

North American Premiere

Last Summer Catherine Breillat | France

North American Premiere

*Les Indésirables Ladj Ly | France

World Premiere

Sales Title – North America Rights Available

Memory Michel Franco | USA/Mexico

North American Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

Monster Kore-eda Hirokazu | Japan

North American Premiere

Mother Couch Niclas Larsson | USA

World Premiere

North Star Kristin Scott Thomas | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

One Life James Hawes | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

Pain Hustlers David Yates | USA

World Premiere

Poolman Chris Pine | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available

Reptile Grant Singer | USA

World Premiere

Rustin George C. Wolfe | USA

International Premiere

*Seven Veils Atom Egoyan | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

Shoshana Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom/Italy

World Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

Sing Sing Greg Kwedar | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available

Smugglers Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea

North American Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

Swan Song Chelsea McMullan | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available

The Beast Bertrand Bonello | France/Canada

North American Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

The Burial Maggie Betts | USA

World Premiere

The Convert Lee Tamahori | Australia/New Zealand

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

The Critic Anand Tucker | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available

The Dead Don’t Hurt Viggo Mortensen | Mexico/Canada/Denmark

World Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

The Holdovers Alexander Payne | USA

International Premiere

The Peasants DK Welchman, Hugh Welchman | Poland/Serbia/Lithuania

World Premiere

Sales Title – Some Rights Available

The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer | United Kingdom/Poland/USA

Canadian Premiere

Together 99 Lukas Moodysson | Sweden/Denmark

World Premiere

Unicorns Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd | United Kingdom/USA/Sweden

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

Uproar Paul Middleditch, Hamish Bennett | New Zealand

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

Wicked Little Letters Thea Sharrock | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title – International Rights Available

Wildcat Ethan Hawke | USA

International Premiere

Sales Title – North American Rights Available

Woman of the Hour Anna Kendrick | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title – US Rights Available