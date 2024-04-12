While her performance in Bottoms may have gotten the most buzz out of South by Southwest Film Festival last year, Rachel Sennott also brought a dramedy to the festival. Ally Pankiw’s debut I Used to Be Funny follows that actor as an aspiring stand-up who struggles with attempting to search for a missing teenager she used to nanny. Also starring Olga Pesta, Jason Jones, Sabrina Jalees, Caleb Hearon, and Ennis Esmer, the first trailer has now arrived ahead of a June 7 release from Utopia.

Here’s the synopsis: “I Used To Be Funny is a dark dramedy that follows Sam Cowell (Rachel Sennott), an aspiring stand-up comedian and au pair struggling with PTSD, as she decides whether or not to join the search for Brooke (Olga Petsa), a missing teenage girl she used to nanny. The story exists between the present, where Sam tries to recover from her trauma and get back on stage, and the past, where memories of Brooke make it harder and harder to ignore the petulant teen’s sudden disappearance. Writer/director Ally Pankiw’s debut feature is both funny and heartbreaking in its honest and refreshing look at trauma and recovery, and how they affect the relationships and communities that shape us.”

Jake Kring-Schreifels said in his SXSW review last year, “Rachel Sennott continued her impressive run as a quick-witted, creatively vulgar comic in Bottoms, which premiered during South By Southwest’s second night. But she does something more impressive in Ally Pankiw’s I Used to Be Funny, her second starring turn in this festival that highlights her full dimensionality. Though she still gets to show off her standup skills here––Sennott garners laughs in a series of scenes performing in comedy clubs, something movies and television are rarely able to achieve––this character study about trauma’s unpredictable ripple effects doesn’t foreground too many jokes. As the title implies, this is a movie about losing (and attempting to regain) a defining characteristic due to circumstances out of one’s control.

See the trailer below.

I Used to Be Funny opens in theaters on June 7 and arrives digitally on June 18.