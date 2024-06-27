Premiering at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, Megan Park’s coming-of-age comedy My Old Ass has a bit of a light sci-fi twist. On her 18th birthday, Elliott (Maisy Stella) is visited by an older, 39-year-old version of herself (Aubrey Plaza) as she gets to ponder the pitfalls of what is to come. Ahead of a September 13 release from Amazon MGM Studios, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “In this fresh coming-of-age story, an 18th birthday mushroom trip brings free-spirited Elliott (Maisy Stella) face-to-face with her wisecracking 39-year-old self (Aubrey Plaza). But when Elliott’s “old ass” starts handing out warnings about what her younger self should and shouldn’t do, Elliott realizes she has to rethink everything about family, love, and what’s becoming a transformative summer.”

I said in my review, “Megan Park’s My Old Ass takes a humorous, crowd-pleasing, and rather pat look at remembering to appreciate what you have in the moment. Anyone long out of high school has had the fantasy of wondering how your life would’ve turned out differently––if only you could have given some insight to your younger self at those crucial forks in the road. Imagining this scenario with a dash of time travel in its comedy-first approach, My Old Ass yearns to go down easy and succeeds at such, but one wishes it dug a bit deeper into its Pollyannaish script and aesthetic.”

See the trailer below.