NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research

The latest installment of my secret-screening series Amnesiascope is tonight. Details here and tickets here. If you attend I’ll tell you a personal secret as thanks.

Film Forum

As Le Samouraï and the Belmondo-led Classe tous risques continue playing in new 4K restorations, an Alain Delon retrospective begins; His Girl Friday screens this Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

Kevin Kline, Tracey Ullman, and Julie Klausner present a print of I Love You to Death; the James Dean-led Giant shows on 35mm this Saturday; a 16mm puppet program plays this Sunday.

BAM

“Queering the Canon” brings My Own Private Idaho, Set It Off, and Summer Vacation 1999 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively.

Paris Theater

A 1984 retrospective includes Freddie Kruger, the Muppets, Tom Hanks, and Eddie Murphy; King Kong plays on Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

“Essential Cinema” brings films by Murnau and Méliès, while the Quebecois cinema retrospective continues.

Museum of the Moving Image

Fargo and James Cameron’s The Abyss screen on Sunday.

Metrograph

A complete retrospective of Lee Chang-dong continues.

IFC Center

Dawn of the Dead plays through the weekend while John Waters’ Serial Mom and Desperate Living show late.