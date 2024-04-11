Ahead of a festival kicking off in just about a month, Iris Knobloch, President of the Festival de Cannes, and Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate, have unveiled the selection of the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Led by the previously announced major highlight, Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis, the competition lineup features the latest films from Jia Zhangke, David Cronenberg, Paul Schrader, Andrea Arnold, Sean Baker, Miguel Gomes, Yorgos Lanthimos, Jacques Audiard, Ali Abbasi, Payal Kapadia, and more.

Other sections include the previously new films from George Miller and Kevin Costner, alongside Leos Carax’s personal short C’est Pas Moi, Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson’s Rumors, Alain Guiraudie’s Miséricorde, and more.

Check out the lineup below.

Competition

All We Imagine As Light – Payal Kapadia

L’amour Ouf – Gilles Lellouche

Anora – Sean Baker

The Apprentice – Ali Abbasi

Bird – Andrea Arnold

Caught by the Tides – Jia Zhang-ke

Diamant Brut (Wild Diamond) – Agathe Riedinger

Emilia Perez – Jacques Audiard

Grand Tour – Miguel Gomes

Kinds of Kindness – Yorgos Lanthimos

Limonov – The Ballad – Kirill Serebrennikov

Marcello Mio – Christophe Honoré

Megalopolis – Francis Ford Coppola

Motel Destino – Karim Aïnouz

Oh, Canada – Paul Schrader

Parthenope – Paolo Sorrentino

Pigen Med Nålen (The Girl With The Needle) – Magnus Von Horn

The Shrouds – David Cronenberg

The Substance – Coralie Fargeat

Out of Competition

Le Deuxième Acte (The Second Act) – Quentin Dupieux

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – George Miller

Horizon: An American Saga – Kevin Costner

Rumours – Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson, Guy Maddin

She’s Got No Name – Chan Peter Ho-sun

Un Certain Regard

Armand – Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel

Boku No Ohisama (My Sunshine) – Hiroshi Okuyama

Les Damnés (The Damned) – Roberto Minervini

Gou Zhen (Black Dog) – Guan Hu

L’histoire De Souleymane – Boris Lojkine

Norah – Tawfik Alzaidi

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl – Rungano Nyoni

Le Procès Du Chien (Who Let The Dog Bite?) – Lætitia Dosch

Le Royaume – Julien Colonna

Santosh – Sandhya Suri

September Says – Ariane Labed

The Shameless – Konstantin Bojanov

The Village Next To Paradise – Mo Harawe

Viet and Nam – Truong Minh Quý

Vingt Dieux! – Louise Courvoisier

Midnight Screenings

I, The Executioner – Seung Wan Ryoo

Les Femmes Au Balcon (The Balconettes) – Noémie Merlant

The Surfer – Lorcan Finnegan

Twilight of the Warrior Walled In – Soi Cheang

Cannes Premiere

C’est Pas Moi – Leos Carax

En Fanfare (The Matching Bang) – Emmanuel Courcol

Everybody Loves Touda – Nabil Ayouch

Miséricorde – Alain Guiraudie

Rendez-vous Avec Pol Pot – Rithy Panh

Le Roman de Jim – Arnaud Larrieu, Jean-marie Larrieu

Special Screenings

Apprendre – Claire Simon

La Belle de Gaza – Yolande Zauberman

Ernest Cole, Photographe (Ernest Cole, Lost And Found) – Raoul Peck

Le Fil – Daniel Auteuil

L’invasion (The Invasion) – Sergei Loznitsa

The Festival de Cannes will be held from May 14 to May 25, 2024.