Ahead of a festival kicking off in just about a month, Iris Knobloch, President of the Festival de Cannes, and Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate, have unveiled the selection of the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
Led by the previously announced major highlight, Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis, the competition lineup features the latest films from Jia Zhangke, David Cronenberg, Paul Schrader, Andrea Arnold, Sean Baker, Miguel Gomes, Yorgos Lanthimos, Jacques Audiard, Ali Abbasi, Payal Kapadia, and more.
Other sections include the previously new films from George Miller and Kevin Costner, alongside Leos Carax’s personal short C’est Pas Moi, Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson’s Rumors, Alain Guiraudie’s Miséricorde, and more.
Check out the lineup below.
Competition
All We Imagine As Light – Payal Kapadia
L’amour Ouf – Gilles Lellouche
Anora – Sean Baker
The Apprentice – Ali Abbasi
Bird – Andrea Arnold
Caught by the Tides – Jia Zhang-ke
Diamant Brut (Wild Diamond) – Agathe Riedinger
Emilia Perez – Jacques Audiard
Grand Tour – Miguel Gomes
Kinds of Kindness – Yorgos Lanthimos
Limonov – The Ballad – Kirill Serebrennikov
Marcello Mio – Christophe Honoré
Megalopolis – Francis Ford Coppola
Motel Destino – Karim Aïnouz
Oh, Canada – Paul Schrader
Parthenope – Paolo Sorrentino
Pigen Med Nålen (The Girl With The Needle) – Magnus Von Horn
The Shrouds – David Cronenberg
The Substance – Coralie Fargeat
Out of Competition
Le Deuxième Acte (The Second Act) – Quentin Dupieux
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – George Miller
Horizon: An American Saga – Kevin Costner
Rumours – Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson, Guy Maddin
She’s Got No Name – Chan Peter Ho-sun
Un Certain Regard
Armand – Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel
Boku No Ohisama (My Sunshine) – Hiroshi Okuyama
Les Damnés (The Damned) – Roberto Minervini
Gou Zhen (Black Dog) – Guan Hu
L’histoire De Souleymane – Boris Lojkine
Norah – Tawfik Alzaidi
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl – Rungano Nyoni
Le Procès Du Chien (Who Let The Dog Bite?) – Lætitia Dosch
Le Royaume – Julien Colonna
Santosh – Sandhya Suri
September Says – Ariane Labed
The Shameless – Konstantin Bojanov
The Village Next To Paradise – Mo Harawe
Viet and Nam – Truong Minh Quý
Vingt Dieux! – Louise Courvoisier
Midnight Screenings
I, The Executioner – Seung Wan Ryoo
Les Femmes Au Balcon (The Balconettes) – Noémie Merlant
The Surfer – Lorcan Finnegan
Twilight of the Warrior Walled In – Soi Cheang
Cannes Premiere
C’est Pas Moi – Leos Carax
En Fanfare (The Matching Bang) – Emmanuel Courcol
Everybody Loves Touda – Nabil Ayouch
Miséricorde – Alain Guiraudie
Rendez-vous Avec Pol Pot – Rithy Panh
Le Roman de Jim – Arnaud Larrieu, Jean-marie Larrieu
Special Screenings
Apprendre – Claire Simon
La Belle de Gaza – Yolande Zauberman
Ernest Cole, Photographe (Ernest Cole, Lost And Found) – Raoul Peck
Le Fil – Daniel Auteuil
L’invasion (The Invasion) – Sergei Loznitsa
The Festival de Cannes will be held from May 14 to May 25, 2024.