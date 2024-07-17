After crafting one of the most imaginative animated films of the last few years with the Oscar-nominated Cannes premiere I Lost My Body, director Jérémy Clapin returned this year in the live-action realm Meanwhile on Earth. World premiering at Berlinale earlier this year, ahead of a stop at Fantasia Film Festival and a theatrical release beginning on September 13, Metrograph Pictures have now released the first trailer and poster.

Here’s the synopsis: “Elsa (Megan Northam, in her debut feature starring role), along with her family, is struggling following the disappearance of her brother Franck, an astronaut who vanished during his first mission. While stargazing one night, Elsa is shocked to receive contact from Franck, but her joy is short-lived when she learns of the dark and troubling forces behind Franck’s reappearance, forcing her to confront the lengths she will go for the brother she once feared was gone forever. “

See the trailer and poster below.