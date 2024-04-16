Following the main lineups for the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, a handful of sidebar slates have been unveiled, featuring Directors Fortnight, Critics Week, and ACID. Notable highlights include the Sundance favorite Good One (read our review here), Tyler Taormina’s Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point starring Michael Cera, the first film in over a decade from James White director Josh Mond, the Christopher Abbott-led It Doesn’t Matter, Eat the Night from Jessica Forever duo Caroline Poggi & Jonathan Vinel, Carson Lund’s Eephus, Patricia Mazuy’s Visting Hours, The Hyperboreans, a new film from The Wolf House directors Cristobal Leo & Joaquin Cocina, Matthew Rankin’s The Twentieth Century follow-up Universal Language, and more.

Check out the lineups below.

Cannes Directors Fortnight

Feature films:

“Ma Vie Ma Gueule,” Sophie Fillieres (France) – opening film

“A Son Image,” Thierry de Peretti (France)

“Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point,” Tyler Taormina (USA)

“Desert of Namibia,” Yoko Yamanaka (Japan)

“East of Noon,” Hala Elkoussy (Egypt)

“Eat the Night,” Caroline Poggi & Jonathan Vinel (France)

“Eephus,” Carson Lund (USA)

“Gazer,” Ryan J. Sloan (USA)

“Ghost Cat Anzu,” Yoko Kuno & Nobuhiro Yamashita (Japan)

“Good One,” India Donaldson (USA)

“Mongrel,” Chiang Wei Liang & You Qiao Yin (Taiwan)

“Visiting Hours,” Patricia Mazuy (France)

“Savanna and the Mountain,” Paulo Carneiro (Portugal)

“Sister Midnight,” Karan Kandhari (India)

“Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed,” Hernan Rosselli (Argentina)

“The Falling Sky,” Eryk Rocha & Gabriela Carneiro de Cunha (Brazil)

“The Hyperboreans,” Cristobal Leo & Joaquin Cocina (Chile)

“The Other Way Around,” Jonas Trueba (Spain)

“To a Land Unknown,”Mahdi Fleifel (Palestine)

“Universal Language,” Matthew Rankin (Canada)

“Plastic Guns,” Jean-Christophe Meurisse (France) – closing film

Special screening: “Histories D’Amerique: Food, Family and Philosophy,” Chantal Akerman (Belgium)



Short films:

“After the Sun,” Rayane Mcirdi (France/Algeria)

“Extremely Short,” Totemo Mijaki (Japan)

“Immaculata,” Kim Lea Sakkal (Lebanon)

“Les Meteos D’Antoine,” Jules Follet (France)

“Mulberry Fields,” Mot Lan Dang Do (Vietnam)

“Our Own Shadow, Augustina Sanchez Gavier (Argentina)

“The Moving Garden,” Ines Lima (Portugal)

“Very Gentle Work,” Nate Lavey (USA)

“When the Land Runs Away,” Frederico Lobo (Portugal)

Cannes Critics Week

Competition

“Baby,” Marcelo Caetano

“Blue Sun Palace,” Constance Tsang

“The Brink of Dreams,” Nada Riyadh and Ayman El Amir

“Julie Keeps Quiet,” Leonardo Van Dijl

“Locust,” KEFF

“Block Pass,” Antoine Chevrollier

“Simon of the Mountain,” Federico Luis

Special Screenings

“Ghost Trail,” Jonathan Millet (Opening Film)

“Queens of Drama,” Alexis Langlois

“Across the Sea,” Saïd Hamich Benlarbi

“Animale,” Emma Benestan (Closing Film)

Cannes ACID

A Fireland,” Mona Convert (documentary, France)

“Ce N’est Qu’un Au Revoir,” Guillaume Brac (documentary, France)

“Château Rouge,” Helene Milano (documentary, France)

“Fotogenico,” Marcia Romano and Benoit Sabatier (fiction, France)

“In Retreat,” Maisam Ali (fiction, India/France)

“It Doesn’t Matter,” Josh Mond (fiction, U.S.A./France)

“Kyuka – Before Summer’s End,” Kostis Charamountanis (fiction, Greece/North Macedonia)

“Mi Bestia,” Camila Beltran (fiction, Colombia/France)

“Most People Die on Sundays,” Iair Said (fiction, Argentina/Italy/Spain)