While this is, admittedly, Not A Movie, Hideo Kojima has perhaps come closest to bridging the video game-cinema divide, either through decades of indispensable work or the recent assistance of A24. It helps collecting onscreen talent that would make any producer blush: as revealed in trailers dating all the way back to 2022, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach returns Léa Seydoux, Norman Reedus, Nicolas Winding Refn, and Guillermo del Toro from its predecessor while adding to the fold George Miller, Fatih Akin, Elle Fanning, Luca Marinelli, and Shioli Kutsuna. With the announcement of a June 26 release comes the project’s new trailer, edited by Kojima himself.

Per his standards, Kojima hasn’t revealed too great a deal––little surprise from a man who’d craft games around characters seen across zero marketing––but there’s no mistaking its borderline-vérité visual sense, off-center comic sensibility, melodramatic pathos, or apocalyptic foreshadowing for anyone else.

Watch below: