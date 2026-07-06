While there’s still over two weeks to go until the Venice Film Festival unveils its official lineup on July 23, they’ve now debuted their slate of brand-new restorations premiering as part of Venice Classics. Kicking off with Tinto Brass’ Col cuore in gola (Deadly Sweet), the lineup also features John Cassavetes’ Minnie and Moskowitz, Roman Polanski’s Cul-de-sac, Shinji Sōmai’s The Catch, Ernst Lubitsch’s To Be or Not to Be, Jaromil Jireš’ Valerie and Her Week of Wonders, Roberto Rossellini’s Journey to Italy, Andrzej Wajda’s Ashes and Diamonds, and more
Festival’s Artistic Director Alberto Barbera said, “Nostalgia is not the underlying reason behind a section like Venice Classics. If the goal consists in remembering the vitality back when ‘cinema was everything’ (to borrow the words of Leonardo Sciascia), another consideration also comes to the fore: the awareness that the cinema of tomorrow can only be nourished by the lifeblood of the films of the past. A vivid imagery made of great and unforgettable masterpieces that are only waiting to be revisited, and movies that are to some extent forgotten and that, instead, need to be carefully reconsidered.”
See the lineup below.
COL CUORE IN GOLA (DEADLY SWEET) – Pre-Opening Film
Director: Tinto Brass (Italy, 1967, 105’, Colour)
Restored by: Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia
ENGLISH, AUGUST
Director: Dev Benegal (India, 1993, 118’, Colour)
Restored by: Anuradha Parikh
LA ILUSIÓN VIAJA EN TRANVÍA (ILLUSION TRAVELS BY STREETCAR)
Director: Luis Buñuel (Mexico, 1954, 83’, B/W)
Restored by: Museo Nazionale del Cinema di Torino / Fundación Televisa / Cineteca Nacional México
MINNIE AND MOSKOWITZ
Director: John Cassavetes (USA, 1971, 116’, Colour)
Restored by: Universal Pictures
LO ZIO DI BROOKLYN (THE UNCLE FROM BROOKLYN)
Director: Daniele Ciprì, Franco Maresco (Italy, 1995, 98’, B/W)
Restored by: Fondazione Cineteca di Bologna, in collaboration with Filmauro
THE WILD ANGELS
Director: Roger Corman (USA, 1966, 86’, Colour)
Restored by: Amazon MGM Studios
LOS DE LA MESA 10 (THOSE AT TABLE 10)
Director: Simón Feldman (Argentina, 1960, 83’, B/W)
Restored by: Asociación Amigos Museo del Cine de Buenos Aires
UDJU AZUL DI YONTA (THE BLUE EYES OF YONTA)
Director: Flora Gomes (Guinea-Bissau/Portugal/France/UK, 1992, 98’, Colour)
Restored by: Cinemateca Portuguesa – Museu do Cinema
WOO YUET DIK GOO SI (THE STORY OF WOO VIET)
Director: Ann Hui (Hong Kong, 1981, 92’, Colour)
Restored by: M Plus Museum Limited
VALERIE A TÝDEN DIVŮ (VALERIE AND HER WEEK OF WONDERS)
Director: Jaromil Jireš (Czech Republic, 1970, 77’, Colour)
Restored by: Národní filmový archiv
ABSCHIED VON GESTERN (YESTERDAY GIRL)
Director: Alexander Kluge (Germany, 1966, 88’, B/W)
Restored by: Kairos-Film
TO BE OR NOT TO BE
Director: Ernst Lubitsch (USA, 1942, 99’, B/W)
Restored by: Studiocanal
MINJING GUSHI (ON THE BEAT)
Director: Ning Ying (China, 1995, 101’, Colour)
Restored by: China Film Archive
CUL-DE-SAC
Director: Roman Polanski (UK, 1966, 112’, B/W)
Restored by: Fixafilm
VIAGGIO IN ITALIA (JOURNEY TO ITALY)
Director: Roberto Rossellini (Italy/France, 1953, 97’, B/W)
Restored by: Cinecittà S.p.A.
BRUTTI, SPORCHI E CATTIVI (UGLY, DIRTY AND BAD)
Director: Ettore Scola (Italy, 1976, 115’, Colour)
Restored by: Surf Film SRL / Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia / Cineteca di Bologna
GYOEI NO MURE (THE CATCH)
Director: Shinji Sōmai (Japan, 1983, 140’, Colour)
Restored by: Shochiku MediaWorX Inc.
LA LUNGA NOTTE DEL ’43 (LONG NIGHT IN ’43)
Director: Florestano Vancini (Italy, 1960, 105’, B/W)
Restored by: Fondazione Cineteca di Bologna, in collaboration with Compass Film
POPIÓŁ I DIAMENT (ASHES AND DIAMONDS)
Director: Andrzej Wajda (Poland, 1958, 104’, B/W)
Restored by: Di Factory