Diving deeper into dramatic territory, Aubrey Plaza leads the new crime thriller Emily the Criminal, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and will now arrive in theaters beginning August 12. Ahead of the release, Roadside has premiered the new trailer for John Patton Ford’s directorial debut.

I said in my Sundance review, “Taking part in ten Sundance premieres over the last ten years, Aubrey Plaza’s niche in the world of independent cinema has been well carved. Reaching into darker territory as of late, from Ingrid Goes West to Black Bear, her latest film, Emily the Criminal, takes things to a logical next step, placing the actress in strictly thriller territory as her character’s job prospects dwindle and she’s faced with getting into a dangerous, underground world of illegal activity. John Patton Ford’s debut as writer-director is simplistically crafted in both plotting and form, but Plaza’s committed performance carries us through the increasingly dire journey.”

See the trailer below.

Emily the Criminal opens on August 12.