A Dirty Shame is not only the title of John Waters’ most recent feature, but also the general feeling when considering the Baltimore-born director hasn’t helmed a film in nearly two decades. Thankfully, he’s now set to return with a new movie.

Deadline reports he’ll be adapting his new novel Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance into a feature film, backed by Village Roadshow Pictures. “Liarmouth is the craziest thing I’ve written in a while, so maybe it’s fitting that my novel was shocking enough to jumpstart the engine of my film career,” said Waters. “Thrilled to be back in the movie business, hopefully to spread demented joy to adventuresome moviegoers around the world.”

Published back in May, check out the synopsis below and pick up the book here.

A hilariously filthy tale of sex, crime, and family dysfunction from the brilliantly twisted mind of John Waters, the legendary filmmaker and bestselling author of Mr. Know-It-All.



Marsha Sprinkle: Suitcase thief. Scammer. Master of disguise. Dogs and children hate her. Her own family wants her dead. She’s smart, she’s desperate, she’s disturbed, and she’s on the run with a big chip on her shoulder. They call her Liarmouth―until one insane man makes her tell the truth.



Liarmouth, the first novel by John Waters, is a perfectly perverted “feel-bad romance,” and the reader will thrill to hop aboard this delirious road trip of riotous revenge.

Waters recently discussed more about the novel in a conversation in Chicago. Watch below.