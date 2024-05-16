While Jim Jarmusch kicked off Cannes five years ago with his last feature, The Dead Don’t Die, the filmmaker is now revealing the first details on his next film during the festival. As we’ve already known, Father Mother Sister Brother features a cast including Cate Blanchett, Vicky Krieps, and Charlotte Rampling. Now, with production wrapped, more news has arrived.

Revealed to be part of the cast are Jarmusch’s frequent collaborators Adam Driver and Tom Waits, along with Mayim Bialik, Indya Moore, and Luka Sabbat. Described as a triptych, like Yorgos Lanthimos’ forthcoming Kinds of Kindness, here’s the official synopsis per THR:

Three separate stories all concern the relationships between adult children, their somewhat distant parent (or parents), and each other. Each of the three parts takes place in the present, and each in a different country. Father is set in the Northeast U.S., Mother in Dublin, Ireland, and Sister Brother in Paris, France. The film is a series of character studies, quiet, observational and non-judgmental. A comedy, but interwoven with threads of melancholy.

Jarmusch is working on the edit now with plans to wrap later this year, which hopefully this means there’s a chance we could see this on the fall festival circuit. While backed by companies including Saint Laurent and MUBI, it doesn’t yet have North American distribution, so stay tuned for updates.