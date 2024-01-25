With production underway, we slotted Jim Jarmusch’s Father Mother Sister Brother fairly high on our list of the 100 most-anticipated films of 2024 with the hopes it’ll arrive by year’s end. As filming wrapped in New Jersey, it’s moved to Dublin where a new cast member has been unveiled thanks to set photos.

Joining Cate Blanchett, who last worked with Jim Jarmusch a decade ago playing dual roles (including herself) in the 2003 anthology Coffee & Cigarettes, is Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread, Corsage). As one can see in the set photos via Daily Mail, Blanchett’s character is sporting a bookish look while Krieps is in all-pink.

While no specific plot details have been unveiled, Jarmusch first revealed the project last year where he called it “a funny and sad film.” Check out the set photos below as we await more info.

cate blanchett and vicky krieps in the new jim jarmusch movie!!! pic.twitter.com/sf1C97trHP — ℳári (@cakeblanchett_) January 25, 2024

Cate Blanchett y Jim Jarmusch en Dublin 🎬🎥 pic.twitter.com/uTLpBtyTgG — Ginna_Sesshomaru_Driver (@GeorginaDriver) January 18, 2024

And that’s a wrap! Thrilled spending time on set this week watching 2 time Academy Award Winning Actress Cate Blanchett shooting scenes in #stoneybatter #dublin with Director Jim Jarmusch on his new film #Mother . They could not have been any nicer. #cateblanchett #jimjarmusch pic.twitter.com/mVbuHJnD01 — Steve Humphreys ❌ (@stevehpix) January 13, 2024