Though Jim Jarmusch hasn’t entirely fallen off the map––COVID knocked about a year from everybody’s production timelines, and there is a new album from his excellent band SQÜRL coming soon––The Dead Don’t Die sure suggested a winding-down. (Or maybe its “fuck everything” vibe less than a year before the world stopped really compounded the sense.) But the longer-than-usual gap between features may be reaching its close: The Playlist talked with him at this year’s Overlook Film Festival, where he revealed a shoot is likely to begin later this year.

If details are scant, new Jarmusch is what it is, so we’ll take such crumbs: he calls it “a funny and sad film,” one so reliant on having “both woven in” that it may skirt a musical component altogether, lest a soundtrack “move it too much one way.” One might point to the concept of dramedy, but otherwise––place your bets. (Also drop your Cannes 2023 predictions and start looking to next year.) Stranger Than Paradise legacy sequel? Further adventures in the Limits of Control universe? A stirring post-cancellation opportunity for Bill Murray?

As we await more, check out the music video for SQÜRL’s new single below: