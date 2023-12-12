While he didn’t release a new film this year, the work of Jim Jarmusch still got the cinematic spotlight thanks to Aki Kaurismäki’s inclusion of The Dead Don’t Die in Fallen Leaves. Now, in the four years since that zombie comedy, Jarmusch has quietly begun shooting his next film and we’ve got the first word on casting.

Cate Blanchett, who last worked with Jim Jarmusch a decade ago playing dual roles (including herself) in the 2003 anthology Coffee & Cigarettes, will be taking part in his new film, according to a new profile by Le Figaro. Looking a bit deeper, a location manager’s resume has revealed the film is called Father Mother Sister Brother, backed by Animal Kingdom and CG Cinema. Meanwhile, it’s reported production has quietly commenced in West Milford, New Jersey and will continue in Paris early next year.

While no specific plot details have been unveiled, Jarmusch first revealed the project earlier this spring where he called it “a funny and sad film.” If production indeed wraps by spring, here’s hoping we see it before 2024 ends. In the meantime, watch Blanchett’s previous collaboration with Jarmusch below.