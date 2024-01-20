The same day their latest collaboration debuts at Sundance, Steven Soderbergh and David Koepp are moving onto the next. Per THR, shooting’s soon to begin on Black Bag, a spy thriller that’s attached Michael Fassbender (previously of Haywire) and Cate Blanchett (previously of The Last Time I Saw Michael Gregg, a movie that will never release, and The Good German), is written by Koepp, and… that’s about it. Other than a May start date and notice it’s set in the U.K., the title’s being kept top-secret.

Same with Presence, his other Koepp-scripted feature, about which the Sundance logline only tells us: “A family moves into a suburban house and becomes convinced they’re not alone.” We’ll hear more after the premiere tonight––God willing an early reaction comparing it to Michael Snow, The Shining, and Carrie all in one wasn’t off-base.