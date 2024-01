It’s that time of year again. While some directors annually share their favorite films of the year, Steven Soderbergh lists everything he consumed, media-wise. For 2023––another year in which he not only Presence)––he still got plenty of watching in.

Along with catching up on 2023’s new releases (Oppenheimer, Barbie, May December, Past Lives, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, The Killer (which he helped to edit), Ferrari, Anatomy of a Fall, How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Air, Reality, Dead Reckoning, among others), he took in plenty of classics, including Eyes Wide Shut, Kind Hearts and Coronets, Casablanca, Out of the Past, The Shining, the epic War and Peace, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and, following Tom Wilkinson’s passing, Michael Clayton. He also got an early look at Pussy Island, from past collaborators Zoë Kravitz (in her directorial debut) and Channing Tatum.

See the list below via his official site.

01/01 BELOW DECK, PRINCE ANDREW THE MUSICAL, THE BEST OF COMEDY 2022

01/03 Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, THE FRENCH LIEUTENTANT’S WOMAN

01/04 MADOFF: THE MONSTER OF WALL STREET (3)

01/05 ATHENA, MADOFF: THE MONSTER OF WALL STREET

01/06 BELOW DECK

01/07 DATELINE, BELOW DECK (3), A SPY AMONG FRIENDS

01/08 Think Like a Horse, Grant Golliher, RUSSIA 1985-1999: TRAUMAZONE, COPENHAGEN COWBOY

01/09 BELOW DECK, JIMI PLAYS MONTEREY

01/10 Aesthetica, Allie Rowbottom, THE WHALE

01/11 COPENHAGEN COWBOY (2), NO BEARS

01/12 COPENHAGEN COWBOY (3)

01/13 A LIFE OF HER OWN, BREAK POINT (5)

01/14 SAINT OMER

01/17 SUPER LEAGUE: THE WAR FOR FOOTBALL

01/18 BELOW DECK, SUPER LEAGUE: THE WAR FOR FOOTBALL

01/19 SUPER LEAGUE: THE WAR FOR FOOTBALL (2)

01/20 MISTER BUDDWINGS

01/21 DIVINITY

01/22 Gunk Baby, Jamie Marina Lau, The Netanyahus, Joshua Cohen

01/23 BELOW DECK

01/26 American Caliph, Shahan Mufti

01/27 M3GAN

01/28 INHERITANCE, A SPY AMONG FRIENDS

01/30 BELOW DECK, 7 DAYS OUT

01/31 PUSSY ISLAND, MAGAZINE DREAMS, PAMELA: A LOVE STORY

02/01 THE ART OF THE STEAL

02/05 NATE BARGATZE: HELLO WORLD

02/06 BELOW DECK, THE HITCH-HIKER (’53)

02/07 TOM SEGURA: BALL HOG

02/08 HUNTERS ON A WHITE FIELD

02/10 A SPY AMONG FRIENDS, ALL I DESIRE, DATELINE

02/11 KIND HEARTS AND CORONETS, PLANET OF THE APES (’68)

02/12 SUPER BOWL LVII

02/17 FLAMINGO ROAD

02/18 Nobody’s Perfect, Donald E. Westlake, BELOW DECK

02/20 My Nemesis, Charmaine Craig, FULL SWING

02/21 BELOW DECK, FULL SWING (5)

02/23 A SPY AMONG FRIENDS

02/25 The Guest Lecture, Martin Riker, A SPY AMONG FRIENDS

02/26 Big Swiss, Jen Beagin, F1: DRIVE TO SURVIVE (3)

02/27 BELOW DECK

02/28 The Shards, Bret Easton Ellis, NAUGHTY BOOKS

03/01 I Have Some Questions For You, Rebecca Makkai

03/02 The Laughter, Sonora Jha

03/03 F1:DRIVE TO SURVIVE

03/04 F1: DRIVE TO SURVIVE (2), CASABLANCA, CHRIS ROCK: SELECTIVE OUTRAGE

03/05 7 DAYS OUT

03/06 PHANTOM LADY, BELOW DECK

03/07 7 DAYS OUT, WHO KILLED ROBERT WONE? (3)

03/10 MH370: THE PLANE THAT DISAPPEARED (3)

03/11 SIN EATER: THE CRIMES OF ANTHONY PELLICANO (2)

03/12 7 DAYS OUT, Everybody Knows, Jordan Harper, SUNSET BOULEVARD

03/13 BELOW DECK

03/14 7 DAYS OUT

03/15 MONSIEUR SPADE (3), THE HIDDEN FORTRESS

03/17 STRAIT-JACKET, SWARM

03/18 SWARM, EXTRAPOLATIONS, VIOLENCE AT NOON

03/19 SWARM (5), Pineapple Street, Jenny Jackson

03/20 CAUGHT OUT

03/21 EXTRAPOLATIONS

03/22 BELOW DECK, All This Could Be Different, Sarah Thankam Mathews

03/23 KUBRICK BY KUBRICK

03/24 7 DAYS OUT, EXTRAPOLATIONS (2), OUT OF THE PAST

03/25 The Wanderers, Anna Ziegler

03/31 THE KILLER (’23)

04/01 REGGIE, SABOTAGE (’36), DATELINE

04/02 BIG MACK: GANGSTERS AND GOLD, SUCCESSION (2), HISTORY’S GREATEST MYSTERIES

04/04 EXTRAPOLATIONS (2)

04/05 THE DAY AFTER TRINITY

04/06 DAVE (2)

04/07 THE PETRIFIED FOREST

04/08 Romantic Comedy, Curtis Sittenfeld, BOOM! BOOM! THE WORLD VS. BORIS BECKER (2)

04/09 SUCCESSION

04/10 PRETTY BABY BROOKE SHIELDS (2)

04/11 LEANNE MORGAN: I’M EVERY WOMAN

04/13 The Making of The Shining, J.W. Rinzler and Lee Unkrich, Me and Hitch, Evan Hunter, DAVE, THE SHINING

04/14 HISTORY’S GREATEST MYSTERIES

04/15 PLAY MISTY FOR ME

04/16 The Body, Bill Bryson

04/18 SUCCESSION, The Lost Wife, Susanna Moore

04/19 SAVAGE (’73), EXTRAPOLATIONS, CLEOPATRA (’34), PRESSURE (’71)

04/20 DAVE

04/21 DEAD RINGERS (3), DATELINE

04/22 EXTRAPOLATIONS, DEAD RINGERS (3)

04/23 SUCCESSION

04/24 INSIDE THE EDGE: A PROFESSIONAL BLACKJACK ADVENTURE, Novelist as a Vocation, Haruki Murakami

04/25 DADDIO

04/26 “The Fears” Emma Sheanshang

04/27 BABY J

04/28 Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma, Claire Dederer, DAVE

04/29 The Eden Test, Adam Sternbergh

04/30 SUCCESSION

05/01 ANDREW:THE PROBLEM PRINCE (2)

05/02 EXTRAPOLATIONS

05/03 HOW TO BLOW UP A PIPELINE, Humanly Possible, Sarah Bakewell

05/04 DAVE

05/05 MONSIEUR SPADE, EVERYTHING GOES WRONG

05/09 SUCCESSION, MONSIEUR SPADE

05/10 “The Mousetrap” Agatha Christie, Last Witnesses, Svetlana Alexievich

05/13 AIR, THE MAN WHO KNEW TOO MUCH (’34)

05/14 PUSSY ISLAND, DATELINE, SUCCESSION, THE SHINING

05/15 MISSING: DEAD OR ALIVE (2), WAR AND PEACE PART I

05/16 MONSIEUR SPADE

05/19 DAVE, THE THIEF COLLECTOR

05/20 The Guest, Emma Cline, Bad News, Donald E. Westlake, MACGREGOR FOREVER, ALL THE QUEEN’S HORSES

05/21 SUCCESSION

05/22 RUSSIA 1985-1999: TRAUMAZONE (2)

05/23 MCGREGOR FOREVER (2), WAR AND PEACE PART II

05/24 DATELINE, HISTORY’S GREATEST MYSTERIES (2)

05/25 HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON, HUNT V. LAUDA, DAVE, WAR AND PEACE PART III

05/26 WANDA SYKES: I’M AN ENTERTAINER

05/27 The Kennedy Imprisonment, Garry Wills, DATELINE, BEING MARY TYLER MOORE

05/28 SUCCESSION

05/29 SARAH SILVERMAN: SOMEONE YOU LOVE, The Employees, Olga Ravn, THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GARCIA

05/31 WAR AND PEACE PART IV, THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GARCIA (3)

06/01 DAVE, REALITY

06/03 THE GODDESS (’58), DATELINE

06/04 How to Live: A Life of Montaigne, Sarah Bakewell, HELL IN THE PACIFIC, THE LAST OF THE MOHICANS (’92), APPOINTMENT IN TOKYO

06/05 THE AGE OF INFLUENCE (3)

06/07 THE AGE OF INFLUENCE (2)

06/09 TOUR DE FRANCE: UNCHAINED (3)

06/10 FRENCH OPEN WOMEN’S FINAL, THE MAYFAIR HOTEL MEGABUILD, DELIVERANCE

06/11 RUSSIA 1985-1999: TRAUMAZONE (2)

06/13 AMY SCHUMER: EMERGENCY CONTACT

06/16 You Can’t Stay Here Forever, Katherine Lin

06/18 Bad Summer People, Emma Rosenblum, ON HER MAJESTY’S SECRET SERVICE

06/19 BLACK MIRROR (4)

06/20 BLACK MIRROR, SEXY BEAST

06/23 Pandora’s Box, Peter Biskind, KING OF CLONES, I’M A VIRGO

06/24 SISU, YOU HURT MY FEELINGS

06/25 I’M A VIRGO (6), TAKE CARE OF MAYA, X Y & ZEE

06/26 RUSSIA 1985-1999: TRAUMAZONE

06/28 The Imposters, Tom Rachman

06/30 MAN OF ARAN, YOJIMBO

07/02 INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY

07/03 UNKNOWN: THE LOST PYRAMID, HOUSE HUNTERS INTERNATIONAL (3)

07/04 The Librarianist, Patrick DeWitt, TOM SEGURA: SLEDGEHAMMER, THE SMALL BACK ROOM

07/05 THE KING WHO NEVER WAS (3), HOUSE HUNTERS INTERNATIONAL (3)

07/07 RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK (B&W version)

07/10 LORD LUCAN: MY HUSBAND, THE TRUTH

07/11 THE KILLER (’23)

07/12 QUARTERBACK (2)

07/13 THE JEWEL THIEF, QUARTERBACK

07/14 DESTRY RIDES AGAIN, BORIS, THE LORD AND THE RUSSIAN SPY, QUARTERBACK (2), SINCERELY YOURS

07/15 MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING PART ONE, QUARTERBACK, BETRAYAL: THE PERFECT HUSBAND (3)

07/17 QUARTERBACK, UNKNOWN: CAVE OF BONES

07/18 CASQUE D’OR

07/21 PEPSI, WHERE’S MY JET? (4), TO END ALL WAR: OPPENHEIMER AND THE ATOMIC BOMB

07/22 The Absolutes, Molly Dektar, UNDERRATED

07/23 EXPRESSO BONGO, LA LOI

07/24 THE HEIRESS AND THE HEIST (3)

07/25 Hope, Andrew Ridker

07/27 MISSING: THE LUCIE BLACKMAN CASE, THE LADY OF SILENCE, HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON: FIND A PUBLIC RESTROOM

07/28 JIM GAFFIGAN: DARK PALE, DATELINE

07/29 KEVIN HART: REALITY CHECK, FIRES ON THE PLAIN, CRAWFORD V. SPENCE

07/30 OPPENHEIMER, SUNDAY BLOODY SUNDAY

07/31 Ripe, Sarah Rose Setter

08/01 STEWART

08/04 How Basketball Can Save the World, David Hollander, MURF THE SURF (4)

08/05 The Theory of Everything Else, Dan Shreiber, BILLIONAIRE MURDERS (2)

08/07 TO DUST

08/09 Tune In: The Beatles All These Years Vol. 1, Mark Lewisohn, HARD KNOCKS, BARBIE, ADALEN 31

08/10 HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? (3)

08/11 MARK CAVENDISH: NEVER ENOUGH, ESCAPE TO ATHENA

08/12 THE SCANDAL STORY, HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON: WORK OUT, ELVIRA MADIGAN

08/13 An English Affair, Richard Davenport-Hines, Cleopatra and the Undoing of Hollywood, Patrick Humphries

08/14 TELEMARKETERS

08/15 An Evening of Long Goodbyes, Paul Murray, My Life with Cleopatra, Walter Wanger and Joe Hyams, BILLION DOLLAR HEIST, HARD KNOCKS

08/15 UNTOLD: HALL OF SHAME

08/17 The Cleopatra Papers, Jack Brodsky and Nathan Weiss, Fassbinder Thousands of Mirrors, Ian Penman

08/18 CHIMP EMPIRE (2)

08/19 The Bee Sting, Paul Murray, HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON: WATCH A GAME, DATELINE, CHIMP EMPIRE (2), THE THIRD GENERATION

08/21 TELEMARKETERS

08/22 HARD KNOCKS

08/23 JAWS

08/24 Nothing, Henry Green

08/24 BS HIGH

08/26 Concluding, Henry Green

08/28 HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON: WATCH BIRDS, TELEMARKETERS

08/29 HARD KNOCKS

08/30 SACRAMENTO, WANTED: THE ESCAPE OF CARLOS GHOSN

08/31 Down the River Unto the Sea, Walter Moseley

09/02 HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON: TRACK YOUR PACKAGE, THE BRIDGE (’59)

09/03 WANTED: THE ESCAPE OF CARLOS GHOSN (3)

09/04 THE DEVIL DOLL

09/08 Begin principal photography on PRESENCE

09/09 US OPEN WOMEN’S FINAL, OUT OF THE PAST

09/10 US OPEN MEN’S FINAL, The Fraud, Zadie Smith

09/11 My Husband, Maud Ventura

09/16 Nothing Special, Nicole Flattery, MICHELLE WOLF: IT’S GREAT TO BE HERE (3)

09/17 THE OLD DARK HOUSE

09/20 The Last Devil to Die, Richard Osman

09/21 The Bradshaw Variations, Rachel Cusk

09/22 HARLEY AND KATYA

09/23 HOW DID THEY BUILD THAT?, A PRIVATE FUNCTION

09/24 “The Shark is Broken” Joseph Mixon, Ian Shaw

09/25 The Temporary, Rachel Cusk, PRESENCE

09/27 Cocktails with George and Martha, Philip Gefter

09/30 ICE COLD: MURDER, COFFEE, AND JESSICA WONGSO, NO ONE WILL EVER SAVE YOU, THE FORTY-FIRST

10/01 Don’t Look at Me Like That, Diana Athill, Tracy Flick Can’t Win, Tom Perotta, PRESENCE

10/03 I BASILISCHI

10/04 KING BOY*

10/05 PAST LIVES, ENCOUNTERS (2)

10/06 SAVIOR COMPLEX (2), DATELINE

10/07 SAVIOR COMPLEX, FAIR PLAY

10/08 Brooklyn Crime Novel, Jonathan Lethem, Down the Drain, Julia Fox

10/10 Surely You Can’t Be Serious, David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, Jerry Zucker, PAINKILLER: THE TYLENOL MURDERS (5)

10/11 AIRPLANE!

10/12 JIMMY SAVILLE: A BRITISH HORROR STORY (2), Every Man a King, Walter Moseley

10/15 ZAZIE DANS LE METRO

10/16 Activities of Daily Living, Lisa Hsiao Chen, THE RIPPER (4)

10/18 COLEEN ROONEY: THE REAL WAGATHA CHRISTIE (3)

10/19 THE STARLING GIRL

10/20 The Man in the Corduroy Suit, James Wolff

10/21 “Trent and Trudy Lee: A Touch of Vegas” Genna Ryan and Kyle Barisich

10/23 Beside the Syrian Sea, James Wolff

10/25 SHAMPOO

10/28 How to Betray Your Country, James Wolff

10/31 VJERN TOMIC: THE SPIDER-MAN OF PARIS, Determined: A Science of Life Without Free Will, Robert M. Sapolsky

11/05 Americanah, Chimimanda Ngozi Adichie, ACROSS THE BRIDGE

11/06 THE LONG GOOD FRIDAY, THIS ENGLAND (2)

11/08 COLD WALLET, THE BILLIONAIRE, THE BUTLER, AND THE BOYFRIEND (3)

11/09 Mapping the Darkness, Kenneth Miller

11/10 THE SEARCH FOR THE WORLD’S WORST FRAUD (2)

11/11 I’m a Fan, Sheena Patel, THE PIGEON TUNNEL, THE DISAPPEARANCE OF SHERE HITE

11/12 Steven Spielberg: All the Films, Olivier Bousquet, Arnaud Devillard, Nicolas Schaller, Cult Classic, Sloane Crosley, FABERGE: THE MAKING OF A LEGEND, CRY TERROR!, THE CURSE

11/14 THE CAINE MUTINY COURT MARTIAL (’88)

11/15 BRAWN: THE IMPOSSIBLE FORMULA ONE STORY (2)

11/17 23 PACES TO BAKER STREET

11/18 BRAWN: THE IMPOSSIBLE FORMULA ONE STORY (2)

11/19 The Clasp, Sloane Crosley, THE SIXTH COMMANDMENT (2)

11/20 THE SIXTH COMMANDMENT (2)

11/21 SALTBURN

11/22 FALLEN LEAVES, ANATOMY OF A FALL

11/24 FERRARI

11/25 SEBASTIAN (’68), THE CURSE

11/26 THE CURSE

11/27 PRESENCE

11/28 “Magic Mike Live” Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin

11/29 The New Leviathans, John Gray, HANGOVER SQUARE, THE MIRROR CRACK’D

12/02 The Thing Around Your Neck, Chimamanda Ngozi Adicie, Notes on Grief, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, STAMPED FROM THE BEGINNING, KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

12/04 Crook Manifesto, Colson Whitehead

12/05 THE CURSE, THIS ENGLAND

12/06 MURDER IN BOSTON, EILEEN

12/07 ILS

12/09 DREAM SCENARIO

12/10 Eyes Wide Shut: Stanley Kubrick and the Making of His Final Film, Robert P. Kolker and Nathan Abrams, “The Addams Family” Marshall Brickman, Rick Elice, Andrew Lippa, Wellness, Nathan Hill

12/12 NAPOLEON (’23)

12/13 MURDER IN BOSTON, THE ERAS TOUR

12/14 THE BOYS IN THE BOAT

12/15 CHRISTMAS AT THE CAMPBELLS, THE ZONE OF INTEREST, DATELINE

12/16 The Rachel Incident, Caroline O’Donoghue, AMERICAN FICTION, The World is Yours, Glenn Kenny

12/17 THE CURSE (2), ZARDOZ

12/18 EYES WIDE SHUT

12/19 THIS ENGLAND (2), SCARFACE (’83)

12/20: MURDER IN BOSTON

12/21 The Path to Paradise, Sam Wasson, THE SEVEN PERCENT SOLUTION, THREE DAYS OF THE CONDOR

12/22 MAY DECEMBER, DATELINE

12/24 SMILEY’S PEOPLE (3)

12/25 Half of a Yellow Sun, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

12/26 BRIDGE OF SPIES, SMILEY’S PEOPLE

12/27 SMILEY’S PEOPLE (2), THE WRONG ARM OF THE LAW

12/28 Purple Hibiscus, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, NEITHER CONFIRM NOR DENY

12/29 Candace Pert, Pamela Ryckman, HOUSE HUNTERS INTERNATIONAL, THE TEACHER’S LOUNGE, CATCH-22, GRAN TURISMO

12/30 Genealogy of a Murder, Lisa Belkin

12/31 ORIGIN, DAVE CHAPPELLE: THE DREAMER, MICHAEL CLAYTON