Returning to a festival he knows well, Elliot Page’s latest film Close to You premiered at Toronto International Film Festival last fall and will now arrive this August. A drama about love, family, and identity that looks at the challenges of returning home when you have changed and feel like an outsider, Elliot Page co-authored the story with director Dominic Savage. Ahead of an August 16 theatrical release, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Sam (Elliot Page) hasn’t been home since his transition. After four years in Toronto, he takes a long-dreaded trip back to his hometown for his father’s birthday. Once there, he confronts unresolved wounds and reconnects with an old flame.”

“This was absolutely thrilling every single day. Because of the process, I’ve never done anything like this before. The script has a description and just that. There’s zero dialogue. You’re walking into every scene totally bare,” Page told Variety. “I found it incredibly intimidating leading up to the shoot. I was like, ‘I’m going to be such a disappointment to Dominic. What am I doing? I can’t improvise!’ Our longest take was 53 minutes. It’s like a dance. You’re really existing in it. It had me tired in moments but incredibly exhilarated.

See the trailer below.