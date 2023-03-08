Considering it’s never been more than a few years between feature films for Jim Jarmusch, here’s hoping we get news about his next project soon. In the meantime, after many singles, EPs, and score contributions to his own films, Jarmusch and Carter Logan’s band SQÜRL is now set to release their first fully-fledged album. Titled “Silver Haze,” it’ll drop on May 5 via Sacred Bones and the first single “Berlin ’87” has arrived.

With a hat tip to Brooklyn Vegan, they report the Randall Dunn-produced album also features Charlotte Gainsbourg, Anika, and Marc Ribot. Jem Cohen has also directed the music video for the first single. “He’s one of our favorite filmmakers, and with his magical hands and eyes, he somehow captures the most evocative details that most people don’t even notice,” the band said. “The images he has chosen and shaped so perfectly evoke the feeling of our music, and then elevate it to another level.”

Jem said, “Roaming Central and Eastern Europe soon after the fall of the Berlin Wall, backpack crammed with Super 8 cameras, I was deeply moved by the landscape. I couldn’t have guessed some of the footage would surface over a quarter-century later in a film for Jim and Carter’s band. They work hard to forge their expansive sound, with its indomitable beat and secret harmonics. Glad I had that backpack, and to be of service.”

Check out the music video, tracklist, and album cover below.

Tracklist

1. Berlin ’87

2. The End of the World

3. Garden Of Glass Flowers feat. Marc Ribot

4. She Don’t Wanna Talk About It feat. Anika

5. Il Deserto Rosso feat. Marc Ribot

6. John Ashbery Takes A Walk feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg

7. Queen Elizabeth

8. Silver Haze

For more, check out a recently published chat that Jarmusch (the current face of Saint Laurent) had with Jonathan Ames.