Following up his sci-fi trilogy World of Tomorrow, animation extraordinaire Don Hertzfeldt unveiled his latest project earlier this year. Beginning a few months ago, his 22-minute, dialogue-free musical ME embarked on a nationwide tour, screening alongside his 2012 masterpiece It’s Such a Beautiful Day.

If you missed your chance to see it on the big screen, it’ll now arrive digitally this Friday via the director’s site bitterfilms.com. Described as “a musical odyssey about the retreat of humanity into itself,” not much else is known about the film but Hertzfeldt has now unveiled the first brief teaser packed with intrigue.

Hertzfeldt’s next feature project was recently revealed to be a “big/expensive project that he had been developing and trying to get made for the last 15 years,” describing the Ari Aster-backed project as a “horror film in the same way his existentialist shorts are often seen as horror films.”

As we count down the days until Friday, check out the ME trailer below.