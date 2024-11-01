While it looked like James Gray was going to follow up Armageddon Time with either a John F. Kennedy biopic or the ghost story Ezekiel Moses, one of America’s great filmmakers will be instead shifting gears to a new project.

Gray will next direct Paper Tiger, based on his own script, with a cast led by Adam Driver and Armageddon Time stars Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway. With production kicking off early next year, Paper Tiger is described as a tense and gritty story of two brothers who pursue the American Dream, only to become entangled in a scheme that turns out to be too good to be true. As they try to navigate their way through an ever-more dangerous world of corruption and violence, they find themselves and their family brutally terrorized by the Russian “Mafiya.” Their bond begins to fray, and betrayal—once utterly unthinkable—now becomes all too possible.

Leone Film Group will fully finance, with Raffaella Leone producing alongside Rodrigo Teixeira under his RT Features banner. Vincent Maraval and Kim Fox’s The Veterans will represent the international sales rights and introduce the film to buyers next week during AFM, while CAA Media Finance will handle the U.S. rights. The worldwide rights to the film are available.

If all goes according to plan, we could see this one by the end of next year. As we await more details, watch Gray and cast discuss his latest film below.