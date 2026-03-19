NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Anthology Film Archives

Metaphysics of the Pratfall pairs films (many on 35mm) by Jean-Luc Godard and Jerry Lewis.

Museum of Modern Art

Films by Kiarostami, Hou Hsiao-hsien, Milos Forman, and Bergman play on 35mm as part of A View from the Vaults: The 1980s, while movies by Billy Wilder, George Cukor, John Huston and more screen in Marilyn Monroe: Celluloid Dream.

Nitehawk Cinema

Labyrinth and a print of The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance screen early.

Film Forum

A major Agnès Varda retrospective and Satyajit Ray’s Days and Nights in the Forest both continue; My Life as a Zucchini shows on Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

A massive retrospective of 2001 in cinema brings 35mm prints of The Piano Teacher, The Royal Tenenbaums, Ghost World, In Praise of Love, and Va Savoir, while Gosford Park also screens.

Roxy Cinema

A mini-Frederick Wiseman retrospective begins with Welfare, In Jackson Heights, and Central Park.

Brooklyn Academy of Music

A retrospective of the Bakri family has begun, including Elia Suleiman’s The Time That Remains on 35mm.

Paris Theater

Lawrence of Arabia and Close Encounters show on 70mm this weekend.

IFC Center

Best in Show: The Films of Catherine O’Hara features After Hours and three by Christopher Guest; House, Showgirls, and Suspiria play late.

Metrograph

Inherent Vice, Kill Bill Vol. 1, Ghost Dog, and Pinocchio play on 35mm; After the Case and the Murray Center at 10 start while a Boris Barnet retrospective, the Juliette Binoche series, Sukiyaki Bebop, and What Price Hollywood continue.