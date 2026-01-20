February is about love, but love often—some might say always—does not go one’s way. Thus there’s yearning, and also “Yearning,” a new program where amour isn’t so much fou as mort: In the Mood for Love, The Deep Blue Sea, The Age of Innocence, All That Heaven Allows, and several others to accompany one’s solo Valentine’s Day. (Scorsese and Sirk’s films also get Criterion Editions on February 1.) A very contemporary complement is Dag Johan Haugerud’s Oslo Trilogy (Love, Sex, and Dreams), which makes a streaming debut alongside Ira Sachs’ Peter Hujar’s Day and Clement Virgo’s Rude, while two versions of Wuthering Heights (from William Wyler and Andrea Arnold) might be a better, cheaper option than a certain film arriving that month.

Pumping one’s blood in a different direction are programs on stunts and Mervyn Leroy. The former spans the silent era (Safety Last!, also getting a Criterion Edition) to the 21st century (Death Proof), in between featuring Stagecoach, The Road Warrior, Police Story, and Bullitt—not on that list but deserving of inclusion is Wong Kar-wai’s Ashes of Time Redux, which streams solo—while the latter has Gold Diggers of 1933, Little Caesar, and I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang, to name but his three most-famous titles.

February is also Black History Month, ergo a series boasting work by Oscar Micheaux, Cheryl Dunye, Cauleen Smith, Charles Burnett, Shirley Clarke, Michael Roemer, and Kathleen Collins, among others. Further Criterion editions include Drugstore Cowboy and Kiss of the Spider Woman, the latter also in a series of Héctor Babenco’s films like Lúcio Flávio and Pixote.

See a full list of titles below and more at the Criterion Channel:

Africa, the Jungle, Drums and Revolution, Suliman Mohamed Ibrahim Elnour, 1979

The Age of Innocence, Martin Scorsese, 1993

All That Heaven Allows, Douglas Sirk, 1955

Anvil! The Story of Anvil, Sacha Gervasi, 2008

Ashes of Time Redux, Wong Kar Wai, 2008*

Babenco: Tell Me When I Die, Bárbara Paz, 2019

Ben-Hur, William Wyler, 1959

Big City Blues, Mervyn LeRoy, 1932

Bullitt, Peter Yates, 1968

A Camel, Ibrahim Shaddad, 1981

Death Proof, Quentin Tarantino, 2007

The Deep Blue Sea, Terence Davies, 2012*

A Different Image, Alile Sharon Larkin, 1982

Double Happiness, Mina Shum, 1994*

Dreams, Dag Johan Haugerud, 2024

Drugstore Cowboy, Gus Van Sant, 1989

Face/Off, John Woo, 1997

Five Star Final, Mervyn LeRoy, 1931

Flickering Lights, Anupama Srinivasan and Anirban Dutta, 2023

Foolish Heart, Héctor Babenco, 1998

Four Times for Children, Elyateb Mahdi, 1979

God’s Own Country, Francis Lee, 2017*

Gold Diggers of 1933, Mervyn LeRoy, 1933

Gone in 60 Seconds, H. B. Halicki, 1974

Goodbye First Love, Mia Hansen-Løve, 2011

Hard to Handle, Mervyn LeRoy, 1933

Heat Lightning, Mervyn LeRoy, 1934

Hi, Nellie!, Mervyn LeRoy, 1934

High Pressure, Mervyn LeRoy, 1932

Hooper, Hal Needham, 1978

The Hunted, William Friedkin, 2003

Hunting Party, Ibrahim Shaddad, 1964

I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang, Mervyn LeRoy, 1932

I Am Somebody, Madeline Anderson, 1970

Integration Report 1, Madeline Anderson, 1960

It Still Rotates, Suliman Mohamed Ibrahim Elnour, 1978

King of the Night, Héctor Babenco, 1975

Little Caesar, Mervyn LeRoy, 1931*

Love, Dag Johan Haugerud, 2024

Lúcio Flávio, Héctor Babenco, 1977

Maurice, James Ivory, 1987

My Own Private Idaho, Gus Van Sant, 1991

Nocturnes, Anupama Srinivasan and Anirban Dutta, 2024

Pandora and the Flying Dutchman, Albert Lewin, 1951

The Past, Héctor Babenco, 2007

Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time, Lili Horvát, 2020*

The Road Warrior, George Miller, 1981

The Rope, Ibrahim Shaddad, 1984

Rude, Clement Virgo, 1995

Sex, Dag Johan Haugerud, 2024

SLC Punk!, James Merendino, 1998

The Station, Elyateb Mahdi, 1989

Talking About Trees, Suhaib Gasmelbari, 2019

The Tomb, Elyateb Mahdi, 1977

Three on a Match, Mervyn LeRoy, 1932

To Live and Die in L.A., William Friedkin, 1985

Wuthering Heights, William Wyler, 1939

Wuthering Heights, Andrea Arnold, 2011

*Available in the U.S. only