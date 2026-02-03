A Hong Sangsoo Berlinale premiere is no surprising development, but the first details on his 34th feature, The Day She Returns, are particularly exciting. Not least that the title would seem to directly signal perhaps his single greatest film, The Day He Arrives, connections to which may or not become evident shortly. Its premise is classic Hong—anyone who’s devoted hours and hours to his work will get excited just imagining the structural and performative games might spin out of it. Ahead of said premiere, there’s a first trailer that is itself a cut above most anything attempted in its medium.

As the official synopsis goes (and you’ll see elaborated-upon onscreen): “She has just finished the shoot of an independent film and now has to give three interviews about it. Afterwards, in her acting class, her teacher asks her to reenact the interviews. But for some reason, she is unable to remember them.”

Watch the trailer below: