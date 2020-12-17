Following his serial killer drama The House That Jack Built, Lars von Trier has now found his next directorial project and it’s one that will see him returning to a period from earlier in his career. The director will be shooting a third and final season of The Kingdom, his TV show that aired two seasons totaling eight episodes between 1994-1997.

Deadline reports this new season, titled The Kingdom Exodus, will run five episodes, shooting next year. Scripted by von Trier and returning collaborator Niels Vørsel, with all five episodes directed by von Trier, the original series was set in the neurosurgical ward of a Copenhagen hospital.

The third season, which will feature “hospitals, horror, and humor,” was originally planned to happen in the 1990s but after actors Ernst-Hugo Järegård and Kirsten Rolffes passed away, von Trier shelved it and is now returning with a mix of original characters and new additions. Is von Trier making his Twin Peaks: The Return or will it be something else entirely? We’ll find out in 2022, when a premiere is being planned, along with new restorations of the first seasons.

