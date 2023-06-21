It’d take approximately zero effort to supersede Baz Luhrmann’s dreadful Elvis but it’s nice that Sofia Coppola, of all people, chose to train her lens on the King. But from an aslant angle, obviously: she’s adapted Priscilla Presley’s tell-all memoir Elvis and Me, which showed the man at some of his most-complicated and least-palatable––drugs, infidelity, insecurity, which is to say a human contra the cartoon Luhrmann found more compelling.

A brief-even-by-teaser-standards teaser, cut to Spectrum’s “How You Satisfy Me,” has arrived before Priscilla‘s October release, giving first look at Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown, Bad Times at the El Royale) and Jacob Elordi (Euphoria, The Sweet East) as (of course) Priscilla and Elvis, respectively. Avid Coppola fans might begin seeing where here interests lie, and the return of key creative collaborators––Philippe Le Sourd behind the camera; Sarah Flack on editing; costume designer Stacey Battat; production designer Tamara Deverell––point towards some general design.

Find preview and poster below: