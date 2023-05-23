While there has not been a shortage of books about Sofia Coppola, the filmmaker has now completed her first book. A career-spanning summation, Sofia Coppola Archive: 1999-2023––due out this fall––is constructed from Coppola’s personal collection of photographs and ephemera, including early development work, reference collages, influences, annotated scripts, and unseen behind-the-scenes documentation.

Capturing all eight of her films (including the highly anticipated Vogue, the filmmaker also opened up a bit about her forthcoming feature starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi. “When I was shooting Priscilla there were a lot of moments that reminded me of other movies I’d made. It sort of felt like a culmination of my other work and a real full-circle moment. There were a few moments where I thought, Oh God, am I just repeating myself? Is this too much like Marie Antoinette? But I’m self-aware enough to be okay with that now. Identity and the concept of a ‘trophy wife’ have always been interesting to me, and Priscilla let me explore those in a new setting. “

She added, “It’s very much a story about Priscilla becoming who she is and figuring out her own sense of womanhood. She easily could’ve stayed in the role of Mrs. Elvis Presley, but she chose to find her own way. She experienced so many of the same things every young woman does but in such a grand environment––similar to Marie.”

As we await both the book and Priscilla, one can pre-order the book here or a special limited edition here, which includes a signed first edition of Archive alongside a signed and numbered print of a collage of two photographs by Sofia Coppola of Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley in Priscilla, housed together in an embossed clamshell case.

Check out some images below from the book.





