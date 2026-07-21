A highlight from last year’s New Directors/New Films, where it made a North American Premiere, Lorena Alvarado’s poetic debut feature Lost Chapters (Los capítulos perdidos) has been picked up by Several Futures for a release this week. The acclaimed Venezuelan film will open on Friday, July 24, with an exclusive engagement at the IFC Center in New York, followed by a rollout in select U.S. cities. Opening-weekend screenings at IFC Center will feature Q&As with filmmaker Lorena Alvarado, and a portion of the box-office proceeds will be donated to victims of the recent earthquakes in Venezuela. Ahead of its release, the new trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Lost Chapters follows Ena, who returns home to Caracas after years spent living abroad. Upon her arrival, she finds herself caught between two worlds in transition: her grandmother is rapidly losing her memory, while her father spends his days searching for rare and forgotten Venezuelan books for his bookstore. Ena’s trajectory changes when she discovers a mysterious postcard hidden among the shelves, prompting her to embark on a journey through the city in search of a long-forgotten writer.”

See the trailer and poster below: