One of the highest-grossing films in South Korean history upon its 2001 release, Kwak Jae-yong’s rom-com reinvention My Sassy Girl has now been restored in 4K from its original negative for its 25th anniversary. Set for a North American premiere at the 2026 New York Asian Film Festival on July 18 at Anthology Film Archives, Film Movement will give it a North American theatrical release this fall. Ahead of the premiere, we’re pleased to exclusively premiere the new trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Ignited by what may be the most hilariously disastrous meet-cute in cinema history, MY SASSY GIRL reinvented the romcom with wild aplomb. An unassuming young man’s whole world is turned upside down when a beautiful and ferocious female force of nature takes his life by storm. Their ensuing tumultuous relationship both scales the heights of blockbuster movie fantasies and descends the poignant depths of heartache in this outrageous and uplifting ode to true love. Based on a South Korean netizen’s blog of reportedly true stories about his girlfriend, the film proved a massive sleeper hit and one of the most influential Asian films of the 21st century. A must-see contemporary classic, MY SASSY GIRL is an ‘unabashed crowd-pleaser that mixes genres with the audacious abandon that makes Korean cinema so much fun’ (Film at Lincoln Center).”

See the exclusive trailer and poster below: