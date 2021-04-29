Following her Cannes-winning third narrative feature Happy as Lazzaro in 2018, we’ve been awaiting news on what Italian director Alice Rohrwacher would helm next. While she’s directed a few episodes of My Brilliant Friend and even helmed a new short (more news on that below), her next feature has now been announced.

Rohrwacher will direct La Chimera, which is “set in the Tuscan countryside and centered around the theme of archeological looting and the illicit sale of artifacts,” Variety reports. The film will be backed by RAI Cinema, though no news on a start date or casting has been unveiled yet.

“In Lazzaro we can see something we were for a little bit of time,” Rohrwacher told Joshua Encinias in our conversation from 2018, speaking about her latest film. “I wanted to invoke this type of innocence that we all share and that we can no longer go back too. It’s this seed of mystery that’s inside us.”

In additional Rohrwacher news, her pandemic-shot short film Four Roads will arrive exclusively on MUBI starting May 14. See the first still and synopsis below.