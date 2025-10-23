Given her work in and around cinema, it’s no surprise that Stephanie LaCava would write a novel that is, no small feat, cinematic. Said novel is Nymph, a slim and elliptical and fully satisfying character piece about a young woman, Bathory––called “Bat” for short––whose parents’ strange lifestyle, either involving spy craft or assassinations or just being out-and-out weirdos, brings her down dark corners.

Having known Stephanie for a little bit, I already knew she was worth talking to. (An important quality for any podcast guest.) But when she sent me the book last month, I read it with enough speed and relish that it was no question we should talk about Nymph, the Chantal Akerman and Abel Ferrara films that inspired it, and the complex personal feelings these things can raise. While I hope you like our conversation, I mostly hope it drives one to reading Stephanie’s novel.

Music courtesy of Lex Walton: “Love Theme from an Unreleased Film” from the album Giving It Up.