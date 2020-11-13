Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars and filmmakers and not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between.

Today, Conor and I dish on our movie crushes. More specifically, the movie crush from my life as a young cinephile: Kate Beckinsale.

The B-Sides in the pipeline are: Laurel Canyon, Tiptoes, Nothing but the Truth, Whiteout, and Everybody’s Fine.

The sheer diversity of these five pictures cannot be overstated. Beckinsale, while known by most Americans for her role in the Underworld franchise, comes from a comedy lineage in the U.K., the daughter of sitcom legend Richard Beckinsale. Soon enough, period pieces like Much Ado About Nothing gave way to Hollywood dramas like Brokedown Palace and indie spotlights like The Last Days of Disco for Kate Beckinsale. And then… Pearl Harbor!

All of these B-Sides are what happened after the Michael Bay epic and the spark-plug start that was Underworld. We discuss how exactly Tiptoes got made, Beckinsale’s refreshing honesty in interviews, the sad failure of Nothing but the Truth (a take on the Judith Miller/Valerie Plame Affair) and the brilliance of late-period, understated Robert De Niro. We don’t bring up Van Helsing once! But we do bring up Gabriel Macht.

For more from The B-Side, you can find every actor/director and the films discussed in one place here.

