Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars and filmmakers and not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between.

Today we celebrate a modern-day star with a penchant for the past: the one & only Keira Knightley! Conor and I are joined by writer, comedian, podcaster, and friend Joel Arnold, host of Ineffable! A Cats Movie Podcast & DnDnDPod. The four Keira B-Sides we discuss include Domino, The Duchess, Never Let Me Go, and last year’s immediate wartime B-Side The Aftermath. We also mention Lynn Shelton’s Laggies and Lorene Scafaria’s Seeking a Friend for the End of the World.

We gush over how great Mark Romanek’s Never Let Me Go is, dish on the real-life history behind The Duchess, and talk through the narrative choices made in The Aftermath. As for Domino, well, that’s a whole other thing.

