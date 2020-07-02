Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars and filmmakers and not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between.

Today we celebrate a dark knight. The Batman himself, Robert Pattinson. Over a decade ago, the young actor leapt into the hearts of many a young fan playing Edward in the Twilight series. As his star rose, Pattinson would get weirder and weirder in his role choices. The ultimate result is a filmography primarily built by B-sides. Today, Conor and I focus on four: Remember Me, Water for Elephants, Queen of the Desert, and Damsel.

We bring up that GQ profile that got some traction at the start of quarantine, The Takeout’s attempt to make Pattinson’s “fast food pasta,” the quite-memorable ending of Remember Me, the impressive life of Gertrude Bell (on which Queen of the Desert is based), and the tragedy that nobody has watched Damsel.

