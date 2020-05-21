Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars and filmmakers and not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between.

Today we celebrate a young actress whose Oscar nominations are outmatched only by her B-Sides! It’s Saoirse Ronan time! The esteemed Bill Graham of The Film Stage Show joins us to discuss the Bronx-born, Ireland-raised starlet. B-Sides include Peter Weir’s The Way Back, Andrew Niccol’s The Host, Neil Jordan’s Byzantium, and Dominic Cooke’s On Chesil Beach.

We dive into the historical accuracies and inaccuracies of The Way Back, the similarities between The Host and The Twilight Saga, the slightly immortality-positive POV of Byzantium, the narrative structure of On Chesil Beach and Ronan’s penchant for making movies based on books!

We’re also excited to announce a dedicated page for The B-Side where you can find every actor/director and the films discussed in one place. Dive in here.

Be sure to give us a follow on Twitter and Facebook. We’re also now available on our own feed! Subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher. Enter our giveaways, get access to our private Slack channel, and support new episodes by becoming a Patreon contributor.

Subscribe below: