Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars and filmmakers and not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between.

Today, Conor and I tackle multi-hyphenate George Clooney, and are joined by the Clooney Disciple himself to do it: friend of the podcast and publicist extraordinaire Rob Scheer!

We talk about the Soderbergh remake Solaris, the Soderbergh “reimagining” of Casablanca that is The Good German, Clooney’s own sports comedy Leatherheads and, finally, the criminally-underrated The American.

Topics broached included Spielberg’s advice to Clooney on the set of E.R., unavoidable Cary Grant comparisons, the sexiness of Out of Sight, Akira Kurosawa’s thoughts on Tarkovsky’s Solaris, and the failed ambition of The Good German.

For more from The B-Side, you can find every actor/director and the films discussed in one place here.

