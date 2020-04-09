Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars and filmmakers and not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between.

Today we travel back in time to talk Katharine Hepburn. Conor and I are joined by Nate Washburn, the talented actor/writer who runs the great The Classic Hollywood Movie You Should Know. The four Hepburn B-Sides we discuss include: Sylvia Scarlett, Mary of Scotland, Keeper of the Flame, and Undercurrent. It’s an eclectic mix of performances from one of the best to ever do it.

We dig into the lifelong relationship between Hepburn and Spencer Tracy, examine the differences between Mary of Scotland and 2018’s Mary Queen of Scots, praise the theater actress Audrey Christie, discuss the ways one could reimagine the thriller Undercurrent for the modern-day and tiptoe around Charles Lindbergh while we discuss Keeper of the Flame.

