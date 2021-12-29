As we continue to explore the best in 2021, today we’re taking a look at the articles that you, our dear readers, enjoyed the most throughout the past twelve months. Spanning reviews, interviews, features, podcasts, news, and trailers, check out the highlights below and return for more year-end coverage as well as a glimpse into 2022 in the coming weeks.

Most-Read Reviews

10. The Dig

9. WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn

8. kid 90

7. The Green Knight

6. Dune

5. The Most Beautiful Boy in the World

4. Mortal Kombat

3. The Girl Who Got Away

2. Ghostbusters: Afterlife

1. Saint-Narcisse

Most-Read Interviews

10. Adam Nayman on David Fincher’s Complicated Auteurism

9. Sparks on Annette, Polarizing Reactions, Leos Carax’s Vision, and Their Next Film

8. Sion Sono on Briefly Dying, His Favorite Nicolas Cage Performance, and Prisoners of the Ghostland

7. John Carpenter on Scoring Halloween Kills, Videogames, and Basketball

6. Gaspar Noé on Facing Death, Casting Dario Argento, and the Hypnosis of Vortex

5. Kiyoshi Kurosawa on Wife of a Spy, a Director’s Legacy, and Clint Eastwood

4. Dasha Nekrasova on Her Directorial Debut The Scary of Sixty-First, Jeffrey Epstein, Psychological Horror, and New Forms

3. Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci Will Be “Like a High-End Soap Opera,” Says Cinematographer Dariusz Wolski

2. Tom Green Reflects on 20 Years of Freddy Got Fingered

1. Audrey Hepburn’s Son, Sean Hepburn Ferrer, Reflects on His Mother’s Elegance, Authenticity, and Legacy

Most-Read Features

10. 13 Films to See in April

9. 15 Films to See in June

8. New to Streaming: Promising Young Woman, MLK/FBI, News of the World, One Night in Miami & More

7. The 40 Best 2021 Films We’ve Already Seen

6. The Best Films of 2021 (So Far)

5. Our 100 Most-Anticipated Films of 2021

4. 11 Films to See in January

3. The Best Undistributed Films of 2020

2. The Most Overlooked Films of 2020

1. 13 Films to See in May

Most-Listened-To Episodes of The Film Stage Show

10. Dune

9. Judas and the Black Messiah

8. No Time to Die

7. Nomadland

6. Annette

5. Titane

4. The Tree of Life

3. Top 10 Films of 2020

2. Old

1. The Green Knight

Most-Listened-To Episodes of The B-Side

10. In Conversation with Renny Harlin

9. Marisa Tomei

8. Nicolas Cage

7. Emily Blunt

6. Ewan McGregor

5. Oscars Special

4. Nicole Kidman

3. Michael Keaton

2. In Conversation with Dariusz Wolski

1. Eyes Wide Shut

Most-Read News Stories

10. Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth Was Shot in Black-and-White

9. Wes Anderson to Shoot Next Film in Spain This Summer

8. Noah Baumbach Adapting Don DeLillo’s White Noise; Adam Driver & Greta Gerwig to Star

7. Darren Aronofsky Sets New Film The Whale

6. David Fincher’s The Killer, Starring Michael Fassbender, to Begin Shooting in November

5. There Will Not Be a Fourth Before Movie, Says Julie Delpy

4. Bong Joon-ho to Direct Korean Animation Set in the Deep Sea

3. Paul Thomas Anderson’s Soggy Bottom Gets a New, Vinyl-Inspired Title: Licorice Pizza

2. Martin Scorsese Confirms Killers of the Flower Moon Is Moving Full Steam Ahead with Seven-Month Shoot

1. Denis Villeneuve & Christopher Nolan Discuss Dune and Big Screen Cinema in 30-Minute Conversation

Most-Watched Trailers

10. The Columnist

9. No Sudden Move

8. The Last Duel

7. Rifkin’s Festival

6. The Northman

5. How It Ends

4. The Harder They Fall

3. Annette

2. Blossoms Shanghai

1. Four Good Days

Explore our complete best of 2021 coverage.