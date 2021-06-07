It was quite the welcome surprise to learn that Steven Soderbergh’s crime drama No Sudden Move would be a late addition to the Tribeca Film Festival and an even better surprise that the film would be arriving in just a few weeks, on July 1 on HBO Max. Now, following a character-filled teaser, the first trailer has landed revealing much more of the story.

The 1954-set film, which takes place in Detroit, stars Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and Bill Duke.

Scripted by Ed Solomon, the crime drama follows a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.

Watch the trailer below.

No Sudden Move premieres at Tribeca Film Festival and arrives on HBO Max on July 1.