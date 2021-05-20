Following up last winter’s Let Them All Talk and producing the Oscars this year, Steven Soderbergh also found the time to shoot and finish a new film––one that’s arriving much sooner than expected. His star-studded crime drama No Sudden Move has been set as the Centerpiece Gala of the Tribeca Film Festival on June 18 followed by a July 1 release on HBO Max.

The first character-filled teaser and images have now been unveiled for the 1954-set film, which takes place in Detroit, and stars Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and Bill Duke.

Scripted by Ed Solomon, the crime drama follows a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.

“A year ago I was on lockdown in Tribeca, so I never imagined we could return 12 months later with a new movie screening for a live audience in our neighborhood. I’m VERY happy,” Soderbergh said ahead of the premiere, taking place at The Battery in New York City.

“No Sudden Move is a fantastic addition to our lineup and Steven has been such a great friend of the festival. Each year, he brings a unique ability to capture audiences through his films, with such powerful and prolific moments,” stated Jane Rosenthal, Co-Founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and the Tribeca Festival. “’I suspect this year will be no different. ‘No Sudden Move’ will definitely be a crowd-pleaser and I’m looking forward to enjoying it under the New York skyline.”

Check out the first clip and images below.