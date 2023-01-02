As we continue to explore the best in 2022, today we’re taking a look at the articles that you, our dear readers, enjoyed the most throughout the past twelve months. Spanning reviews, interviews, features, podcasts, news, and trailers, check out the highlights below and return for more year-end coverage as well as a glimpse into 2023.

Most-Read Reviews

1. Deep Water

2. Don’t Worry Darling

3. Avatar: The Way of Water

4. The 2022 Oscar-Nominated Short Films, Reviewed

5. Gentle

6. Alice, Darling

7. Speak No Evil

8. Bones and All

9. First Love

10. Ticket to Paradise

Most-Read Interviews

1. Strange What Love Does: David Lynch on Remastering INLAND EMPIRE

2. Michael Bauman on Lighting Licorice Pizza and Bringing Paul Thomas Anderson’s Vision to Life

3. Licorice Pizza Editor Andy Jurgensen on Collaborating with Paul Thomas Anderson, Deleted Scenes, and Keeping the Momentum

4. Life Is Suffering: David Cronenberg on Kidney Stones, NFTs, and Crimes of the Future

5. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Team on Sex Positivity, Sex Work as a Vocation, and Collaborating With Emma Thompson

6. Tony Kushner on The Fabelmans, His Friendship with Steven Spielberg, and Casting David Lynch

7. Cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt on Shooting David Fincher’s The Killer and Michael Mann’s Ferrari

8. Non-Fiction: Olivier Assayas Discusses the Professional and Private Dimensions of Irma Vep

9. Apichatpong Weerasethakul on the Journey of Memoria, Tilda Swinton’s Devotion, and the Collective Theatrical Experience

10. Walter Murch on Cinema as a Tool for Human Connection

Most-Read Features

1. The Last of the Mohicans Turns 30: Michael Mann’s Incisive Piece of Historical Fiction

2. Our 100 Most-Anticipated Films of 2022

3. The Best Films of 2022 (So Far)

4. Fire Walk with Me Turns 30: David Lynch’s Uncompromising Character Study is the Beating Heart of Twin Peaks

5. Our 20 Most-Anticipated 2022 Cannes Film Festival Premieres

6. The Film Stage’s Top 50 Films of 2021

7. The Film Stage’s Top 50 Films of 2022

8. The Most Overlooked Films of 2022

9. The Best Undistributed Films of 2021

10. Download the 2022 Awards Season Screenplays

Most-Listened-To Episodes of The Film Stage Show

The Batman

2. Licorice Pizza

3. The Matrix Resurrections

4. The Worst Person in the World

5. Everything Everywhere All at Once

6. Top 10 Films of 2021

7. The Northman

8. C’mon C’mon

9. The Lost Daughter

10. Red Rocket

Most-Listened-To Episodes of The B-Side

1. In Conversation with Guy Pearce

2. Almost Famous: Taylor Kitsch

3. Val Kilmer

4. Gene Hackman

5. Dylan O’Brien

6. Universal Monsters

7. Ethan Hawke

8. Drew Barrymore

9. 2022 Oscars Special

10. The Final Frame: Peter Bogdanovich’s Squirrels to the Nuts

Most-Read Stories

1. Adèle Haenel Steps Away From the Film Industry

2. Martin Scorsese’s 11 Favorite Films of the 1990s

3. Tony Leung and Andy Lau Reunite in First Look at Goldfinger

4. Paul Thomas Anderson to Shoot Next Film in Summer 2023

5. Watch a 2.5-Hour Conversation with Paul Thomas Anderson, Steven Spielberg, Jane Campion, Denis Villeneuve & Kenneth Branagh

6. Wes Anderson to Direct Benedict Cumberbatch in Roald Dahl Adaptation The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

7. Martin Scorsese and Bong Joon Ho’s 2022 Lists of the Greatest Films of All-Time

8. Everything Steven Soderbergh Watched and Read in 2021

9. John Waters’ Top 10 Films of 2022 Includes Bones and All, EO, and Two by François Ozon

10. Francis Ford Coppola Hopes His $120 Million Epic Megalopolis Will Be a Yearly Viewing Tradition – Forever

Most-Watched Trailers

1. Sexual Drive

2. Pleasure

3. Hundreds of 35mm Film Trailers Will Induce Untold Nostalgia

4. Padre Pio

5. Lost Highway

6. Elvis

7. Why Is We Americans?

8. Blossoms Shanghai

9. INLAND EMPIRE

10. Grand Jeté

Explore more 2022 year-end features.