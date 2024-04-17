If Criterion24/7 hasn’t completely colonized your attention every time you open the Channel––this is to say: if you’re stronger than me––their May lineup may be of interest. First and foremost I’m happy to see a Michael Roemer triple-feature: his superlative Nothing But a Man, arriving in a Criterion Edition, and the recently rediscovered The Plot Against Harry and Vengeance is Mine, three distinct features that suggest a long-lost voice of American movies. Meanwhile, Nobuhiko Obayashi’s Antiwar Trilogy (Casting Blossoms to the Sky, Seven Weeks, and Hanagatami) four by Sara Driver (You Are Not I, Sleepwalk, When Pigs Fly, The Bowery), and a wide collection from Ayoka Chenzira fill out the auteurist sets.

Series-wise, a highlight of 1999 goes beyond the well-established canon with films like Trick and Bye Bye Africa, while of course including Sofia Coppola, Michael Mann, Scorsese, and Claire Denis. Films starring Shirley Maclaine, a study of 1960s paranoia, and Columbia’s “golden era” (read: 1950-1961) are curated; meanwhile, The Breaking Ice, Young Soul Rebels, and Shaihu Umar make their streaming debuts.

See the full list below and more at the Criterion Channel:

95 and 6 to Go, Kimi Takesue, 2016

a.k.a. Don Bonus, Spencer Nakasako and Sokly Ny, 1995

Adaptation., Spike Jonze, 2002

Amélie, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, 2001

The Apartment, Billy Wilder, 1960

Artists and Models, Frank Tashlin, 1955*

Being There, Hal Ashby, 1979

Bernie, Richard Linklater, 2011*

Bold Eagle, Whammy Alacazaren, 2022

Bonjour Tristesse, Otto Preminger, 1958

Born Yesterday, George Cukor, 1950

The Bowery, Sara Driver, 1994

Brainstorm, William Conrad, 1965

The Breaking Ice, Anthony Chen, 2023

The Bridge on the River Kwai, David Lean, 1957

Bringing Out the Dead, Martin Scorsese, 1999*

Bye Bye Africa, Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, 1999

Can-Can, Walter Lang, 1960

Casting Blossoms to the Sky, Nobuhiko Obayashi, 2012

The Chase, Arthur Penn, 1966

The Children’s Hour, William Wyler, 1961

Cleaners, Glenn Barit, 2019

Death in Venice, Luchino Visconti, 1971

Dikit, Gabriela Serrano, 2021

Don’t Look Now, Nicolas Roeg, 1973

First Person Plural, Deann Borshay Liem, 2000

For My Alien Friend, Jet Leyco, 2019

From Here to Eternity, Fred Zinnemann, 1953

Gambit, Ronald Neame, 1966*

Girl, Interrupted, James Mangold, 1999

Go, Doug Liman, 1999

The Gossips of Cicadidae, Vahn Leinard Pascual, 2022

Guarding Tess, Hugh Wilson, 1994

Hair Piece: A Film For Nappy Headed People, Ayoka Chenzira, 1984

Hanagatami, Nobuhiko Obayashi, 2017

Hedwig and the Angry Inch, John Cameron Mitchell, 2001

HERadventure, Ayoka Chenzira, 2014

Hito, Stephen Lopez, 2023

The Honey Pot, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1967

i get so sad sometimes, Trishtan Perez, 2021

The Insider, Michael Mann, 1999

I Was Born, But . . ., Roddy Bogawa, 2004

In Cold Blood, Richard Brooks, 1967

In the Rivers of Mercy Angst, Ayoka Chenzira, 1997

Irma la Douce, Billy Wilder, 1963

It’s Raining Frogs Outside, Maria Estela Paiso, 2021

Italian for Beginners, Lone Scherfig, 2000*

Lilith, Robert Rossen, 1964

A Little Romance, George Roy Hill, 1979

The Lure and the Lore, Ayoka Chenzira, 1988

Madame Sousatzka, John Schlesinger, 1988*

The Manchurian Candidate, John Frankenheimer, 1962

MOTV (My Own TV), Ayoka Chenzira, 1993

My America . . . or Honk if You Love Buddha, Renee Tajima-Pena, 1997

Fisting: Never Tear Us Apart, Whammy Alacazaren, 2018

No Data Plan, Miko Revereza, 2019

Nothing but a Man, Michael Roemer, 1964

OctoGod, Shievar Olegario, 2019

Oh, Saigon, Doan Hoang, 2007

On the Waterfront, Elia Kazan, 1954

Once Upon a Time in America, Sergio Leone, 1984

The Other Half of the Sky: A China Memoir, Shirley MacLaine and Claudia Weill, 1975

Picnic, Joshua Logan, 1955

The Plot Against Harry, Michael Roemer, 1971

Point Blank, John Boorman, 1967

Postcards from the Edge, Mike Nichols, 1990

Pressure Point, Hubert Cornfield, 1962

Pretty Poison, Noel Black, 1968

Pull Your Head to the Moon: Stories of Creole Women, Ayoka Chenzira and David Roussève, 1992

A Raisin in the Sun, Daniel Petrie, 1961

the river that never ends, JT Trinidad, 2022

Rocks in a Windless Wadi, EJ Gagui, 2022

Seconds, John Frankenheimer, 1966

Seven Weeks, Nobuhiko Obayashi, 2014

Shaihu Umar, Adamu Halilu, 1976

Sleepwalk, Sara Driver, 1986

When Pigs Fly, Sara Driver, 1993

Snowfire, Ayoka Chenzira, 1994

Somewhere a Destination, Celeste Lapida, 2021

The Straight Story, David Lynch, 1999*

Suddenly, Last Summer, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1959

Summer of Sam, Spike Lee, 1999

Sweet Charity, Bob Fosse, 1969*

Syvilla: They Dance to Her Drum, Ayoka Chenzira, 1979

Targets, Peter Bogdanovich, 1968

Trick, Jim Fall, 1999

The Trouble with Harry, Alfred Hitchcock, 1955

Twinsters, Samantha Futerman and Ryan Miyamoto, 2015

Uptight, Jules Dassin, 1968

Vengeance Is Mine, Michael Roemer, 1984

What a Way to Go!, J. Lee Thompson, 1964

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, Robert Aldrich, 1962

When I Walk, Jason DaSilva, 2013

Who’s Going to Pay for These Donuts Anyway?, Janice Tanaka, 1992

Williamswood, Ayoka Chenzira, 1992

Wisdom Gone Wild, Rea Tajiri, 2022

You Are Not I, Sara Driver, 1981

Young Soul Rebels, Isaac Julien, 1991

Zajota and the Boogie Spirit, Ayoka Chenzira, 1989

*Available in the U.S. only